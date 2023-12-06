Favorites
Designed by Italian designer and architect Ettore Sottsass, this Silicon Valley manse was created for David Kelley, founder and chairman of global design consultancy IDEO and the Stanford d.school. The 6,000-square-foot home consists of six connection pavilions, each maintaining their own unique shape, color, and material. Holding together four of the six is a glass atrium—Sottsass didn’t believe in hallways, and thus formed a flexible collection of linked spaces. As the city capped the total square footage, Sottsass brought outdoor terraces into the home, fusing the transition with the atrium. In the office, an 18-foot barrel-vaulted ceiling sits overhead as an architectural metaphor for inspiration.
"Global warming is one of the most important issues and topics of today," says Nicolas Prieto, chairman of Melting Ice, the association behind Project Trumpmore. "There are still people who ponder whether it’s a real issue. We want to build the monument for all of us, so we can see how long the sculpture lasts before melting. Often people only believe something when they see it with their own eyes."
American abstract expressionist artist Helen Frankenthaler is best known for her signature diaphanous clouds of color and her revolutionary soak-stain technique, the catalyst for a newer generation of abstract painting known as Color Field. Her 1971 piece "Chairman of the Board" is reproduced as a serigraph. #art #madeinamerica