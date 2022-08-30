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Collection by Ryota Matsue

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The kitchenette comes with a convection stove and a mini fridge. A narrow, frosted window invites the guest’s attention back to the focus of the home: to spend time outdoors.
The kitchenette comes with a convection stove and a mini fridge. A narrow, frosted window invites the guest’s attention back to the focus of the home: to spend time outdoors.
That’s how Milla Novo and her husband, Nigel Nowotarski, came to live in the top of what was once a chapel. As you step into their apartment, large arched windows hint at its ecclesiastical past, but the couple’s eye-catching textiles and artworks—set against pristine white walls—make the biggest impression.
That’s how Milla Novo and her husband, Nigel Nowotarski, came to live in the top of what was once a chapel. As you step into their apartment, large arched windows hint at its ecclesiastical past, but the couple’s eye-catching textiles and artworks—set against pristine white walls—make the biggest impression.
Castillero and Reed took inspiration from Norwegian design, keeping things cozy but minimalist with OSB cladding and a monochromatic palette.
Castillero and Reed took inspiration from Norwegian design, keeping things cozy but minimalist with OSB cladding and a monochromatic palette.
The architect stripped the sheetrock from the walls, exposing the apartment's brick and timber framing.
The architect stripped the sheetrock from the walls, exposing the apartment's brick and timber framing.
A dry-stacked rock hearth supports a Charnwood freestanding woodstove, which was carefully chosen to fit the scale of the surroundings.
A dry-stacked rock hearth supports a Charnwood freestanding woodstove, which was carefully chosen to fit the scale of the surroundings.
White oak cabinetry and concrete countertops by Béton Johnstone make for a sleek, streamlined kitchen design.
White oak cabinetry and concrete countertops by Béton Johnstone make for a sleek, streamlined kitchen design.
The open floor plan creates perfect corridors for Madeline and Leonard to run the length of the house.
The open floor plan creates perfect corridors for Madeline and Leonard to run the length of the house.
Floor-to-ceiling glazing and a linear skylight help welcome the landscape within the cabin’s small footprint.
Floor-to-ceiling glazing and a linear skylight help welcome the landscape within the cabin’s small footprint.
The earth bags used to construct the dome are plastered with an earth and straw plaster and painted with a homemade Swedish paint.
The earth bags used to construct the dome are plastered with an earth and straw plaster and painted with a homemade Swedish paint.
The kitchenette, pictured in the background, is outfitted with coffee supplies from Fellow and Aeropress. In the foreground is a coffee table from Crate & Barrel over a hide rug from Arhaus.
The kitchenette, pictured in the background, is outfitted with coffee supplies from Fellow and Aeropress. In the foreground is a coffee table from Crate & Barrel over a hide rug from Arhaus.
The couple spent $27, 250 on the interior windows, including the floor-to-ceiling glass panels that frame the courtyard.
The couple spent $27, 250 on the interior windows, including the floor-to-ceiling glass panels that frame the courtyard.
The prefab design utilizes a pin foundation system that reduces the project’s carbon footprint by 77 percent, says Wittman.
The prefab design utilizes a pin foundation system that reduces the project’s carbon footprint by 77 percent, says Wittman.
The roof is made from 100% recycled, post-consumer steel.
The roof is made from 100% recycled, post-consumer steel.
Levenbetts designed the guesthouse as a porous block. Every side opens to the outdoors, allowing the landscape to continue through the building. “The idea was to create this total openness and informality and almost undomesticated domestic space,” says architect David Leven. The concrete is textured by its forms on the outside but smooth where it cuts into the building—“almost as though you sliced into it with a knife,” Leven adds.
Levenbetts designed the guesthouse as a porous block. Every side opens to the outdoors, allowing the landscape to continue through the building. “The idea was to create this total openness and informality and almost undomesticated domestic space,” says architect David Leven. The concrete is textured by its forms on the outside but smooth where it cuts into the building—“almost as though you sliced into it with a knife,” Leven adds.

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