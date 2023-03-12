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Collection by Sabine Bergmann

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Butler Residence floor plan
Butler Residence floor plan
The family hopes that the grapes they planted will eventually cover the pergola. They found the West Elm outdoor table set on Facebook Marketplace. In Italy, growers often plant roses near grape vines, to give them advance warning of fungal disease and other problems.
The family hopes that the grapes they planted will eventually cover the pergola. They found the West Elm outdoor table set on Facebook Marketplace. In Italy, growers often plant roses near grape vines, to give them advance warning of fungal disease and other problems.
A highlight of the overhaul is the floor-to-ceiling glass on the north side, which includes a five-panel bifold door. The door opens to the couple’s favorite area of the house, the backyard. The deck is shaded by the cantilevered roof, and Ren planted drought-resistant brush amid the existing oak trees.
A highlight of the overhaul is the floor-to-ceiling glass on the north side, which includes a five-panel bifold door. The door opens to the couple’s favorite area of the house, the backyard. The deck is shaded by the cantilevered roof, and Ren planted drought-resistant brush amid the existing oak trees.
Floor Plan of Casa Pelota by Patricia Betancort Ramos
Floor Plan of Casa Pelota by Patricia Betancort Ramos
Tile was also saved in the demo to repair the opening around the new door frame.
Tile was also saved in the demo to repair the opening around the new door frame.
Before the redesign, the hallway showcased green carpet and floral wallpaper.
Before the redesign, the hallway showcased green carpet and floral wallpaper.
Nigel and Jane loved the views to the West of the property, and requested some big openings to be able to enjoy that view. With a sliding wall that opens up onto the patio, the interior and exterior spaces easily flow together. “Even if it’s raining, we can sit and see the big garden and the sunset,” says Nigel.
Nigel and Jane loved the views to the West of the property, and requested some big openings to be able to enjoy that view. With a sliding wall that opens up onto the patio, the interior and exterior spaces easily flow together. “Even if it’s raining, we can sit and see the big garden and the sunset,” says Nigel.
No-fuss, sturdy materials, like Kahrs oak chevron floors that camouflage dirt and easy-care black metal siding, free up time for family. “The more durable the material, the less work to maintain it,” says Susie. Also in the kitchen is a quartz countertop by Daltile and faucet from Kohler. The windows are by Milgard.
No-fuss, sturdy materials, like Kahrs oak chevron floors that camouflage dirt and easy-care black metal siding, free up time for family. “The more durable the material, the less work to maintain it,” says Susie. Also in the kitchen is a quartz countertop by Daltile and faucet from Kohler. The windows are by Milgard.
Industrial designer Alvaro Catalán de Ocón launched the results of his PET project in April 2013 at the atelier of Rossana Orlandi in Milan.
Industrial designer Alvaro Catalán de Ocón launched the results of his PET project in April 2013 at the atelier of Rossana Orlandi in Milan.
Exterior Shot of Yama Retreat
Exterior Shot of Yama Retreat
This fireplace is lined with the same bricks as the plinth, so there’s “a relationship between new and old,” explains Dovey.
This fireplace is lined with the same bricks as the plinth, so there’s “a relationship between new and old,” explains Dovey.