The property is sited within a clearing on a 3.2-acre lot.
The main part of the structure in clad in cedar on all four sides.
A view from the hilltop provides a closer look at the steel exoskeleton, along with the rooftop deck above the garage.
Outside, a white cedar deck extends from one end of the home and wraps around the side, connecting with a large lawn and a walkway.
The home’s other full bathroom features a skylit shower and river stones along the floor.
The en suite bathroom features soapstone counters, a vessel sink, and walls clad in stone tile.
Sliding glass doors run along one end of the bedroom and provide direct access to the deck.
Another view of the hallway looks back toward the kitchen and shows an open doorway into the principal bedroom.
The newly renovated kitchen features updated cabinetry and granite countertops, as well as a collection of appliances from Sub-Zero, Wolf, Fisher & Paykel, and other brands.
A circular skylight is positioned over the dining area, which flows seamlessly into the kitchen. Windows extend along both sides of the room.
Another view of the living area shows the home’s entrance along one side, and massive skylights overhead. A hallway near the front door leads to the dining area and kitchen.
A stairwell from the garage opens into the living room at one end of the structure. Aside from a small office accessible by a spiral staircase in the corner, the interior spaces are all located along a single level.
Another view of the structure shows how a steel cage supports the rectilinear section at one end. A stairwell at the suspended end provides support and connects the home’s interior to a garage and rooftop deck at the base of the hill.