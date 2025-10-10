Though the three-bedroom cabin is just 1,500 square feet, Josh Kjenner's design prioritized storage. These lacquered cabinets include custom pulls by builder Etchbuilt.
Josh Kjenner's design devoted a majority of the square footage to ground-floor public areas: a combined living-dining-kitchen area that's conducive to entertaining. The kitchen stools are by Bouclair.
The tiles behind the stove are by Micro, and the wall sconce by Viscosi. The home's builder, Etchbuilt, fabricated the custom drawer pulls.
The kitchen opens to the dining area, with a table and benches from Facebook Marketplace. The firepit chairs are from Polywood. The circular window has a custom exterior copper trim by Mission Iron Works.
"Since we knew the house would have bold color blocks, we wanted the bathroom to feel a bit more fluid and loose,
The upstairs guest suite includes a neutral, daylit bathroom.