While many people might steer clear of old, dilapidated travel trailers, Kerri Cole and Patrick Neely of Colorado Caravan prefer to do just the opposite—which is why we’ve long been fans of their work. Last year, the Denver-based couple shared how they restored a 1969 Airstream Globetrotter on a lean $19,000 budget. Today, they're back to give us the lowdown on their latest revamp: a 1966 Airstream Safari named Margot.
To most eyes, Ezequiel Farca’s 1970s-style concrete home in Mexico City looked like a teardown. Even the lot itself—shallow and crammed against a steep hillside—wasn’t particularly alluring. But Farca saw through all the restraints to create a spa-like refuge in one of the world’s most energetic cities. "It’s is such a hectic place. You’re bombarded by so much information the moment you step into the streets," says Farca, who first gained prominence as a furniture and interior designer. "So we envisioned this house as a retreat, a kind of a temple." The rooftop courtyard is lined with a verdant mix of indigenous plants, including banana trees, palm trees, lion’s claw, Mexican breadfruit, and native vines. The chaise longues were designed for Farca’s EF Collection.