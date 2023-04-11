SubscribeSign In
s
Collection by studio lomo

Favorites

View 4 Photos
A battened window lets in northern light while reducing summer solar gain.
A battened window lets in northern light while reducing summer solar gain.
Glazed sliding doors connect the living spaces to an outdoor deck built with Silvertop ash. Setbacks allow for “deep pockets of garden,” according to the architects.
Glazed sliding doors connect the living spaces to an outdoor deck built with Silvertop ash. Setbacks allow for “deep pockets of garden,” according to the architects.
Highlight windows bring an abundance of daylight indoors while maintaining a constant connection with garden views.
Highlight windows bring an abundance of daylight indoors while maintaining a constant connection with garden views.