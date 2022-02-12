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Collection by Kyle Rose

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Quarry Pavers from Seneca Tiles cover the bathroom. All of the fixtures are from Sigma, and they were originally chrome before Grey stripped and refinished them.
Quarry Pavers from Seneca Tiles cover the bathroom. All of the fixtures are from Sigma, and they were originally chrome before Grey stripped and refinished them.
There's a skylight over the sculptural freestanding soaking tub in the primary bath. Leon Lebeniste made the stool.
There's a skylight over the sculptural freestanding soaking tub in the primary bath. Leon Lebeniste made the stool.
A clerestory window lets sunlight into the primary bath without compromising privacy. The water closet and pivoting shower doors are fabricated from frosted glass. Large format porcelain slab walls mitigates the need for distracting grout lines.
A clerestory window lets sunlight into the primary bath without compromising privacy. The water closet and pivoting shower doors are fabricated from frosted glass. Large format porcelain slab walls mitigates the need for distracting grout lines.
Hideaway House, located at 630 Tinker Rd on Mayne Island in British Columbia, Canada is currently listed for $4,495,000 (approximately $3,386,740 USD) by West Coast Modern of Royal LePage Sussex Realty.
Hideaway House, located at 630 Tinker Rd on Mayne Island in British Columbia, Canada is currently listed for $4,495,000 (approximately $3,386,740 USD) by West Coast Modern of Royal LePage Sussex Realty.
Geometric decks hug the home's exterior, encouraging intimate indoor-outdoor living.
Geometric decks hug the home's exterior, encouraging intimate indoor-outdoor living.
The kitchen is anchored by an expansive black island, which pops against the crisp white walls and polished concrete floors.
The kitchen is anchored by an expansive black island, which pops against the crisp white walls and polished concrete floors.
After a recent renovation, this $3.4M property has hit its peak potential with elevated interiors and panoramic views.
After a recent renovation, this $3.4M property has hit its peak potential with elevated interiors and panoramic views.
The fireplace in the living room is actually a structural element: a steel cage that holds the building upright. The Fischers finished the steel panels that surround it with raw wax.
The fireplace in the living room is actually a structural element: a steel cage that holds the building upright. The Fischers finished the steel panels that surround it with raw wax.
Jon wanted no hardware on the kitchen cabinetry to keep a streamlined look, but, "turns out, that's just super annoying,
Jon wanted no hardware on the kitchen cabinetry to keep a streamlined look, but, "turns out, that's just super annoying,
In the kitchen, oak millwork pairs with simple matte black cabinetry and stone accents. Sphere pendant lights from Hub Furniture hang above the island seating, adding a simple, playful touch to the open space. Connected to the garden and main living area, the kitchen is now the ideal location for gathering with friends and family.
In the kitchen, oak millwork pairs with simple matte black cabinetry and stone accents. Sphere pendant lights from Hub Furniture hang above the island seating, adding a simple, playful touch to the open space. Connected to the garden and main living area, the kitchen is now the ideal location for gathering with friends and family.
The kitchen pairs simple joinery and sleek fixtures with natural materials—like the elegant stone island and backsplash. The concealed hood and simple stone shelf keeps the design clean and tidy along the cooking prep area.
The kitchen pairs simple joinery and sleek fixtures with natural materials—like the elegant stone island and backsplash. The concealed hood and simple stone shelf keeps the design clean and tidy along the cooking prep area.
The kitchen features oak woodwork, black fixtures and fittings, and black hexagonal tiles that mimic the lines of the local landscape and represent the “basalt columns and moodiness of Iceland”.
The kitchen features oak woodwork, black fixtures and fittings, and black hexagonal tiles that mimic the lines of the local landscape and represent the “basalt columns and moodiness of Iceland”.
An integrated bench with a slat wall makes for a natural seat at the top of the stairs.
An integrated bench with a slat wall makes for a natural seat at the top of the stairs.
Now, the kitchen is seamlessly integrated into the floor plan and with the exterior via the large sliding doors. "It's really at the center of the pinwheel of circulation," says Cuddington. Construction-grade fir plywood cabinetry with cut-out handles is topped with a Caesarstone counter. The stools are from Hay.
Now, the kitchen is seamlessly integrated into the floor plan and with the exterior via the large sliding doors. "It's really at the center of the pinwheel of circulation," says Cuddington. Construction-grade fir plywood cabinetry with cut-out handles is topped with a Caesarstone counter. The stools are from Hay.
Sizable drawers beneath the kitchen floor store the couple’s clothing and shoes.
Sizable drawers beneath the kitchen floor store the couple’s clothing and shoes.
The Arguedas family—including a toddler and two dogs—lives here year-round. “We were looking for a restoration that was sympathetic to the midcentury aesthetic, but it also needed to be practical and have modern comforts,” explains Roberto Arguedas.
The Arguedas family—including a toddler and two dogs—lives here year-round. “We were looking for a restoration that was sympathetic to the midcentury aesthetic, but it also needed to be practical and have modern comforts,” explains Roberto Arguedas.

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