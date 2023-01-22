SubscribeSign In
An opening in a Cor-Ten steel—clad wall on the terrace frames the Paola Lenti chaise longue.
Building with Cor-Ten steel—weathering steel's nom de plume—is a bit like watching a painting slowly come to life over time. Exposure to the elements adds textured hues of red and orange to the material until it steps into a character completely its own. From the Dwell archive, we bring you nine Cor-Ten steel homes with facades that will continue to shift through shades of ochre, amber, rust, and sienna.
A charcoal triptych by Gina Jacupke hangs above the Living Divani bed in the master suite.
A second-floor “pacing” deck marks Faulkner’s design, as it gives the residents the feeling of being indoors and in the landscape at once. “The deck runs along the second floor, adjacent to a bedroom,” says the architect, who shaded the area with perforated steel screens and more solid Cor-Ten steel.
Overlooking the double-height living/dining area is the mezzanine level, where the master suite and office are located.
The ceiling is untreated white oak.
The living room features a sectional sofa and leather chair by Zanotta, coffee tables by Porro, a Kymo rug, and a floor lamp from Flos.
In the kitchen, bar stools by Living Divani pull up to an island with Bretonstone countertops; the faucet is by Blanco.
DZINE Concept did the interior design throughout. The dining room features a Liquid table by Baxter and Charme chairs from Busnelli.
