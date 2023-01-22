Favorites
Building with Cor-Ten steel—weathering steel's nom de plume—is a bit like watching a painting slowly come to life over time. Exposure to the elements adds textured hues of red and orange to the material until it steps into a character completely its own. From the Dwell archive, we bring you nine Cor-Ten steel homes with facades that will continue to shift through shades of ochre, amber, rust, and sienna.
A second-floor “pacing” deck marks Faulkner’s design, as it gives the residents the feeling of being indoors and in the landscape at once. “The deck runs along the second floor, adjacent to a bedroom,” says the architect, who shaded the area with perforated steel screens and more solid Cor-Ten steel.