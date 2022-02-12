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Collection by Leah Hooks

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A weathered black locust deck merges with a 40-foot lap pool that doubles as a heat sink for the home’s geothermal system. The Hot Mesh lounge chairs are from Blu Dot.
A weathered black locust deck merges with a 40-foot lap pool that doubles as a heat sink for the home’s geothermal system. The Hot Mesh lounge chairs are from Blu Dot.
In the living space, instead of one large expanse of glass, which would have been expensive, Solk used multiple smaller windows from Marvin. To open up the living room, Solk removed a fireplace, which caused drafts and also leaked. “Other families may think that’s bonkers, but it worked for us,” Erika says. “We'll take the floor space over the fireplace.”
In the living space, instead of one large expanse of glass, which would have been expensive, Solk used multiple smaller windows from Marvin. To open up the living room, Solk removed a fireplace, which caused drafts and also leaked. “Other families may think that’s bonkers, but it worked for us,” Erika says. “We'll take the floor space over the fireplace.”
The room is heated in part thanks to a Bellfire fireplace.
The room is heated in part thanks to a Bellfire fireplace.
At an eco-retreat in Quebec, geodesic kit domes had their interiors designed by Bourgeois/Lechasseur Architects, complete with a wood-clad outdoor firewood storage that ensures that guests are well stocked.
At an eco-retreat in Quebec, geodesic kit domes had their interiors designed by Bourgeois/Lechasseur Architects, complete with a wood-clad outdoor firewood storage that ensures that guests are well stocked.
Tigg Coll Architects took a new approach to a straightforward town house renovation and expansion in London. The home’s rear extension has its own personality, with with pivoting glass doors, sharp red support beams, and a wood-burning fireplace. The overhanging concrete plinth acts as a hearth or, as Tigg imagines it, a sort of contemporary inglenook. Wood piles neatly between the beam and wall. The fireplace, a Stovax Riva 2, is flanked by a Lampe Gras wall lamp; firewood is cleverly stored in the narrow space between the fireplace and the red support beam, creating a fun moment of practical texture in the room.
Tigg Coll Architects took a new approach to a straightforward town house renovation and expansion in London. The home’s rear extension has its own personality, with with pivoting glass doors, sharp red support beams, and a wood-burning fireplace. The overhanging concrete plinth acts as a hearth or, as Tigg imagines it, a sort of contemporary inglenook. Wood piles neatly between the beam and wall. The fireplace, a Stovax Riva 2, is flanked by a Lampe Gras wall lamp; firewood is cleverly stored in the narrow space between the fireplace and the red support beam, creating a fun moment of practical texture in the room.
"In the primary residence, you have to go down a set of steep stairs to use the bathroom as a guest,
"In the primary residence, you have to go down a set of steep stairs to use the bathroom as a guest,
The new breakfast nook pairs a custom bench and table, both manufactured by Maneuverworks and surrounded by DWR Valencia chairs. Above are a Flos wall sconce and Schoolhouse Electric Luna pendant light
The new breakfast nook pairs a custom bench and table, both manufactured by Maneuverworks and surrounded by DWR Valencia chairs. Above are a Flos wall sconce and Schoolhouse Electric Luna pendant light
The new kitchen's sink (with a California Faucet fixture) and Corian counter open through operable La Cantina windows onto the pool area and an outdoor extension of the counter. Just beyond, David and Laurie's son Asher takes a plunge.
The new kitchen's sink (with a California Faucet fixture) and Corian counter open through operable La Cantina windows onto the pool area and an outdoor extension of the counter. Just beyond, David and Laurie's son Asher takes a plunge.
Designed in 1952, Paul McCobb’s C7806 coffee table from CB2 is hewn from American white oak and Arabescato marble.
Designed in 1952, Paul McCobb’s C7806 coffee table from CB2 is hewn from American white oak and Arabescato marble.
Cabinets double as a back rest for bench seating.
Cabinets double as a back rest for bench seating.
When the couple bought the home, the yard had mature native Ash, Oak, Cedar, and Douglas Fir trees, and a Japanese-inspired garden.
When the couple bought the home, the yard had mature native Ash, Oak, Cedar, and Douglas Fir trees, and a Japanese-inspired garden.
The fireplace has INAX Tile from United Tile.
The fireplace has INAX Tile from United Tile.
Steph, Margaret, and their two dogs spent 2.5 years living in a 525-square-foot yurt on their 1.77 acre property in Austin’s <b>TK</b> neighborhood while their home was being designed and remodeled.
Steph, Margaret, and their two dogs spent 2.5 years living in a 525-square-foot yurt on their 1.77 TK
The architects at Side Angle Side added five pairs of skylights during the renovation: two pairs in the kitchen and three in the living room.
The architects at Side Angle Side added five pairs of skylights during the renovation: two pairs in the kitchen and three in the living room.
“We designed this home so that we can be here forever,” says Steph. Accessibility features include a ramp leading to the front door and showers with small curbs. The materials selected for the deck and roof intentionally have 40-year lifespans, while gutter protectors eliminate the need for cleaning: “There will be a point where we don’t need to be on ladders cleaning out gutters,” adds Steph.
“We designed this home so that we can be here forever,” says Steph. Accessibility features include a ramp leading to the front door and showers with small curbs. The materials selected for the deck and roof intentionally have 40-year lifespans, while gutter protectors eliminate the need for cleaning: “There will be a point where we don’t need to be on ladders cleaning out gutters,” adds Steph.
The steel windows were crafted by a local fabricator rather than a brand-name manufacturer to help cut down on costs.
The steel windows were crafted by a local fabricator rather than a brand-name manufacturer to help cut down on costs.

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