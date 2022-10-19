View from second at master bedroom entrance. The ceilings subtlety rise and the corridors open open towards stair landing and view to the open below to emphasize the connections between the public space of the first and second floor at the center of the home. The minimalist details of the return air slots and custom frameless doors prioritize spatial qualities of the more public spaces and maintain a sense of privacy for the bedrooms and bathroom Art: Neutral Patchwork by Gayle Harismowich