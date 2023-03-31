SubscribeSign In
White oak flooring throughout helps unify the home, with the original ceiling beams painted white. In the dining room, a table and chairs from Burke Decor are capped with a pair of pendant lights from Gubi Louis Weisdorf. An antique Indian bench sits against the wall.
Inserting a lightwell above the central stair helped inject a feeling of brightness to the home's core. Now, daylight filters through both levels of the home.
Relocating the ground floor landing helped concentrate the stairwell to a smaller footprint, and opened up more space in the downstairs rooms.
The architects worked together with Divya to make interior furnishing selections. "My parents used to own a showroom here in Houston where they would import antique furniture from India,
The grey flooring on the ground floor is polished concrete with a distinctive aggregate. Underfloor heating in the polished concrete floor allows for efficient low temperature heating throughout the home.
The pool and surrounding landscape connect the architecture with the wooded park just beyond the yard. “We used the softer textures of ornamental grasses, Japanese maples, and perennial plantings to balance the rectilinear lines of the pool and the house,” says Josh Myers of Myers + Co. Landscape Architecture.
The original owners made the shoji panels themselves, and John and Erik replaced the rice paper. “There’s something special about knowing the screens were made by hand,” Erik says.
On the back deck, West Elm chairs were placed with a Blu Dot table.
The designers’ chose Farrow &amp; Ball’s Faded Terracotta for the custom radiator covers and shelving tucked into the bay window. The client’s own bed is accented with a wall hanging from Oyoy and rug from Loom &amp; Field.
“Those living rooms are always a challenge in brownstones, to furnish in a thoughtful way,” says Cuttle, pointing to the narrow dimensions of the room, the low window sills, and abundance of woodwork taking up wall space. A curving Carl Hansen sofa floats in front of the bay window, so as not to block the light and allowing easy sightlines. The chairs and coffee table are from Lawson Fenning and the rug is Jardan.
A George Nelson pendant from Design Within Reach above the dining room table is one of the artist’s most treasured possessions. “I have a couple of original midcentury pieces and the George Nelson bubble lamp is a favorite,” she says.
Sunflowers from her front yard and fresh produce add more color to the original turquoise kitchen, which includes an antique chair and breakfast table, mementos from her first apartment in New York.
In addition to a full-size lap pool, the backyard also comes with an outdoor shower and plenty of patio space for entertaining. A three-car garage is also included in the property.
Dining room detail
Kitchen detail
