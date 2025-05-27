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Collection by Sidney Davis

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The couple used pre-cast concrete pavers for the hardscaping, as they were "more economical than cast-in-place concrete,
The couple used pre-cast concrete pavers for the hardscaping, as they were "more economical than cast-in-place concrete,
A new powder room behind a pocket door in the hall reveals Nagoya Dark Green tile from Ames Tile. The salmon paint color is Benjamin Moore "Sharon Rose."
A new powder room behind a pocket door in the hall reveals Nagoya Dark Green tile from Ames Tile. The salmon paint color is Benjamin Moore "Sharon Rose."
View from Kitchen
View from Kitchen
When asked about the curved ceiling over the new kitchen, Marway said, “Where we had sharp angles in the cutout floor plate, glass box rooflight, and underside of stairs, we decided to install gentle curves to soften the hard lines.” The pendant lights over the table are comprised of the Plumen Drop Hat Lamp Shade, and the chairs and table are by Carl Hansen.
When asked about the curved ceiling over the new kitchen, Marway said, “Where we had sharp angles in the cutout floor plate, glass box rooflight, and underside of stairs, we decided to install gentle curves to soften the hard lines.” The pendant lights over the table are comprised of the Plumen Drop Hat Lamp Shade, and the chairs and table are by Carl Hansen.
An informal dining area sits opposite the see-through fireplace. The more intimate space features a Swarovski Voltaire pendant light, along with chairs by Minotti Jacques and a custom table by Henge.
An informal dining area sits opposite the see-through fireplace. The more intimate space features a Swarovski Voltaire pendant light, along with chairs by Minotti Jacques and a custom table by Henge.
Wei kept the dining room’s wallpaper, sprucing it up by combining it with hardwood floors and freshly painted wainscot.
Wei kept the dining room’s wallpaper, sprucing it up by combining it with hardwood floors and freshly painted wainscot.
Glazed patio
Glazed patio
The renovation uses 70% recycled materials, both from the original building and other sources. The floors in the kitchen/dining area are made of marble slabs that were damaged during Taiwan’s last earthquake. This damaged marble was further broken down and mixed with concrete to create a terrazzo-like tile for the floors.
The renovation uses 70% recycled materials, both from the original building and other sources. The floors in the kitchen/dining area are made of marble slabs that were damaged during Taiwan’s last earthquake. This damaged marble was further broken down and mixed with concrete to create a terrazzo-like tile for the floors.
The custom banquette has a slatted back so as to allow the window behind it to open and let in light. The table is a vintage piece from John and Kelly, made with reclaimed wood from a bowling alley. The overhead pendant is by Brendan Ravenhill.
The custom banquette has a slatted back so as to allow the window behind it to open and let in light. The table is a vintage piece from John and Kelly, made with reclaimed wood from a bowling alley. The overhead pendant is by Brendan Ravenhill.
Floor Plan of Unplanned Domestic Prototype by Ismael Medina Manzano
Floor Plan of Unplanned Domestic Prototype by Ismael Medina Manzano
The colors used in the interior were inspired by the surrounding landscape. The kitchen island is clad in solid timber fluting crafted from durable plantation-grown iroko with with a granite top. “The green-blue-brown color of the granite benchtops very much reminded me of the colors of the water in the nearby harbor of Tutakaka,” says architect Belinda George.
The colors used in the interior were inspired by the surrounding landscape. The kitchen island is clad in solid timber fluting crafted from durable plantation-grown iroko with with a granite top. “The green-blue-brown color of the granite benchtops very much reminded me of the colors of the water in the nearby harbor of Tutakaka,” says architect Belinda George.
In the dining area, a Guild chandelier hangs above a table and chairs from Carl Hansen.
In the dining area, a Guild chandelier hangs above a table and chairs from Carl Hansen.
Yuan added skylights throughout the house to bring more light into the interior, including this one over the central island, which also has pendants by In Common With. The floors are by D’Hanis Terracotta Tile.
Yuan added skylights throughout the house to bring more light into the interior, including this one over the central island, which also has pendants by In Common With. The floors are by D’Hanis Terracotta Tile.
Floor plan of Hyde Park Residence by Scott Parks Studio
Floor plan of Hyde Park Residence by Scott Parks Studio
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">With previous uses a butcher shop, grocery store, window workshop, hat shop, and a restaurant, the mix-and-match facade feels like an appropriate reflection of the renovated home's varied history.</span>
With previous uses a butcher shop, grocery store, window workshop, hat shop, and a restaurant, the mix-and-match facade feels like an appropriate reflection of the renovated home's varied history.

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