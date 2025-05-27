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When asked about the curved ceiling over the new kitchen, Marway said, “Where we had sharp angles in the cutout floor plate, glass box rooflight, and underside of stairs, we decided to install gentle curves to soften the hard lines.” The pendant lights over the table are comprised of the Plumen Drop Hat Lamp Shade, and the chairs and table are by Carl Hansen.
The renovation uses 70% recycled materials, both from the original building and other sources. The floors in the kitchen/dining area are made of marble slabs that were damaged during Taiwan’s last earthquake. This damaged marble was further broken down and mixed with concrete to create a terrazzo-like tile for the floors.
The colors used in the interior were inspired by the surrounding landscape. The kitchen island is clad in solid timber fluting crafted from durable plantation-grown iroko with with a granite top. “The green-blue-brown color of the granite benchtops very much reminded me of the colors of the water in the nearby harbor of Tutakaka,” says architect Belinda George.
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