Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
d
Collection by Dominique Morris

Favorites

View 106 Photos
Side Angle Side led the renovation of this 2,350-square-foot home for Steph Steele, the owner of Austin’s Tiny Grocer stores, and her wife, Margaret Tucker, who works as a family law attorney.
Side Angle Side led the renovation of this 2,350-square-foot home for Steph Steele, the owner of Austin’s Tiny Grocer stores, and her wife, Margaret Tucker, who works as a family law attorney.
The home has a rooftop deck that gets views of the neighborhood.
The home has a rooftop deck that gets views of the neighborhood.
After: By reorganizing the layout rather than expanding it, the redesign allows the open-plan room to function the way it always seemed intended.
After: By reorganizing the layout rather than expanding it, the redesign allows the open-plan room to function the way it always seemed intended.
Atelier Jones Design embellished stained glass, terra-cotta tile, and walnut cabinets with a floral motif inspired by kōwhai pods.
Atelier Jones Design embellished stained glass, terra-cotta tile, and walnut cabinets with a floral motif inspired by kōwhai pods.
In rural Quebec, La Shed Architecture designed a simple gabled home that echoes the form of the region’s traditional barns.
In rural Quebec, La Shed Architecture designed a simple gabled home that echoes the form of the region’s traditional barns.
Floor plan of Olympiad Residence by AllThatIsSolid
Floor plan of Olympiad Residence by AllThatIsSolid
Ceramic pendants by Courtney Duncan and a yellow sculpture by Antonio join a Hay sectional in the living room. Antonio crafted the stained glass panel at left.
Ceramic pendants by Courtney Duncan and a yellow sculpture by Antonio join a Hay sectional in the living room. Antonio crafted the stained glass panel at left.
The banquette upholstery fabric is Tonic Living, paired with an Eames conference table and vintage Knoll Breuer Cesca chairs. The windows above the banquette open to the screened porch.
The banquette upholstery fabric is Tonic Living, paired with an Eames conference table and vintage Knoll Breuer Cesca chairs. The windows above the banquette open to the screened porch.
The staircase connects to the garden level. The wall mounted sconce is from the Brass Architectural Collection by Michael Anastassiades.
The staircase connects to the garden level. The wall mounted sconce is from the Brass Architectural Collection by Michael Anastassiades.
Before: Aleksandra kept the dividing wall between the two front upper bedrooms, one of which was previously a kitchen.
Before: Aleksandra kept the dividing wall between the two front upper bedrooms, one of which was previously a kitchen.

86 more saves