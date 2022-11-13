The home features Oak hardwood floors and energy effiecient windows and doors throughout.
The Tini L features a large outdoor deck alongside a slightly bigger footprint.
The company plans to ramp up its services in the U.S. starting next year, and is currently certified in California, New York, and Colorado.
The Tini S structure has a shared living room and kitchen, as well as a bedroom and bathroom.
A Murphy bed can effortlessly turn this space into a bedroom when needed, with storage on either side.
An office-turned-bedroom sits on the other end of this ADU, with a large picture window at the center.
A walk-in shower makes it possible for this ADU to eventually serve as a home to age in place.
"The composite structure is extraordinarily durable,
In addition to adding an outdoor shower onto the bathroom wall, a stowable barbecue can be built onto the end of the unit—just beneath the bedroom window.
Mini Glo-Ball lights are installed across the walls of the unit, and LED strips can be placed on a shelf just beneath the ceiling. While the units come with a skylight in the bathroom, an extra one can be placed above the bed.
Though Fabprefab equips the kitchen with a Westinghouse refrigerator and a Fisher & Paykel induction cooktop and hood, they offer to change out the appliances to suit their clients’ preferences.
Grey porcelain tiles are used for the floors and walls of the shower. The toilet and sink are sourced from Caroma Luna, and the fixtures from Parisi.
Fabprefab offers their clients the choice between a pitched or flat ceiling, as well as a light or warm finish for the interior plywood cladding.
ROAM comes with custom plywood millwork that integrates a bedframe with a sofa chair and an end table. On the opposite wall, the foldable table and storage beneath it are also provided with the unit.
The walls and ceilings are cladded in A grade plywood, and the floors in the main room are paneled in medium-toned engineered hardwood.
The steps leading up to the front door can be expanded into a deployable deck, a feature designed to elevate the experience of parking the home on far-flung sites.
Fabprefab offers three different cladding options: (from left to right): engineered hardwood, zinc-aluminum sheets, and timber.