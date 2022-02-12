SubscribeSign In
m
Collection by Mike Mallory

Favorites

View 339 Photos
The amount of hidden storage was thorough and thoughtful in design, easily accessible without looking boxy.
The amount of hidden storage was thorough and thoughtful in design, easily accessible without looking boxy.
In the primary bathroom, Mariana picked a Portuguese marble in desert pink for the countertops and shelf. "I love the contrast of the pink with the green and the wood,
In the primary bathroom, Mariana picked a Portuguese marble in desert pink for the countertops and shelf. "I love the contrast of the pink with the green and the wood,
In the bathrooms, the walls are treated with microcement, which is waterproof but brings in a layer of texture and softness. The microcement is from Firenze.
In the bathrooms, the walls are treated with microcement, which is waterproof but brings in a layer of texture and softness. The microcement is from Firenze.
The backsplash is composed of the Kappa range from 41Zero42, paired with quartz "Minnesota Snow
The backsplash is composed of the Kappa range from 41Zero42, paired with quartz "Minnesota Snow
The minimalist residence was converted from a mattress factory about 30 years ago.
The minimalist residence was converted from a mattress factory about 30 years ago.
The rental’s bathroom is finished in Benjamin Moore’s Hot Spice, paired with color-matched grout.
The rental’s bathroom is finished in Benjamin Moore’s Hot Spice, paired with color-matched grout.
Wall height cabinetry maximizes storage in the couple’s bedroom.
Wall height cabinetry maximizes storage in the couple’s bedroom.
The bed frame is custom, designed by Jin Lee Studio.
The bed frame is custom, designed by Jin Lee Studio.
The slatted wall that lines the stairs is echoed by the wall that encloses the sitting room.
The slatted wall that lines the stairs is echoed by the wall that encloses the sitting room.
Green tiles bring a splash of color to the powder room; the countertop and sink are concrete.
Green tiles bring a splash of color to the powder room; the countertop and sink are concrete.
"Intense color immersion,
"Intense color immersion,

319 more saves