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Collection by Dennis

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Since its construction in 1948, the property has only changed hands a few times, which has helped preserve its original character. Previous owners include an artist, a composer, a filmmaker, and a photographer.
Since its construction in 1948, the property has only changed hands a few times, which has helped preserve its original character. Previous owners include an artist, a composer, a filmmaker, and a photographer.