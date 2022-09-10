SubscribeSign In
In Brad’s music studio, slanted hemlock ceilings enhance the acoustics, which were overseen by George Augspurger of Hollywood’s Sunset Sound fame. The floor is a 12-inch-thick floating concrete slab. A custom work table, designed by Colter and fabricated by Stephan Roggenbuck of Conscious Wood Work and David Wade, sits across from a Steinway grand. The amount of light in the studio is intentionally unorthodox. “I wanted to see the day change and feel a connection to the outside world,” says Brad.
Set behind the couple’s Silver Lake home, the two-story structure has a crisp white board–and–batten exterior.
Light woods and white-painted MDF panels pair with racing green cabinetry in the kitchen of an ADU designed by L.A. architect John Colter for composer Brad Breeck and fashion designer Jeana Sohn.
Kolbe Windows &amp; Doors began in 1946 as a two-brother team based in Wisconsin. Today, it is one of the nation’s leading window and door manufacturers known for superior quality, custom craftsmanship, attention to detail, as well as innovative and unique designs.
“Most spaces, you’re looking outside. I love pretty much every angle,” said Sara. “The views created are of the property, the trees and nature. It’s really neat to see the outdoor environment change when you’re inside this house. You can see the leaves, whether they’re green or it’s fall or they’re completely gone because it’s winter.”
Jeremy noted that one of his favorite perspectives in the house is found in “this interstitial space between the primary bedroom wing and the great room. It’s kind of a flex space with a long counter along the wall, where the family can sit at their computers and get stuff done. At the end of that space is a reading nook with a bench seat and this large window that has a great view down to the lake and into the wooded area. It’s a great example of how you can maximize the use of these hallway.”
Kolbe‘s VistaLuxe AL LINE help keep the newly added primary suite sun-drenched.
The tight knit family enjoys movie nights and playing music together in the family room.
Kari’s colorful living room features a handful of her paintings, a splatter-painted sofa, midecentury wall sconces, and curved wooden coffee table. The palette was informed by her art and vice versa.
The home's original fireplace has been painted white, juxtaposing the living room's many art pieces.
The wood-and-white kitchen is one of the most beloved rooms in the home.
David and Annemie's daughter swings in the living room. A door provides access to the lush backyard and surrounding area. “The kids have a lot of freedom. They have a big area where they can go and play without needing supervision,” says Annemie.
Concrete from the exterior continues indoors as a fireplace surround. For the couch, Annemie found the wooden base and cushion covers in a secondhand store and used baby mattresses as inserts. David made the oak back.
Many of the furnishings were made by the couple from salvaged materials. David designed and built the oak cabinetry in the kitchen, which features a Mortex-coated island.
Storage was vital for this young family, and the design team incorporated it wherever they could. Though the space is relatively compact, smartly programmed walls of cabinetry—like the one that runs through the hallway room from a work station to the main bedroom—make it simple to keep clutter out of sight.
Next to a wood-burning fireplace is a setup for the family’s record player and albums. Instead of a standard television set, they use a projector.
In their query letter, Ben and Sarah were clear that they wanted a home that could accommodate all of life’s messes. “We don't want a white display kitchen that only looks good when it's clean and not in use. We want our kitchen to be able to work hard. We love to cook and when we do, there are usually lots of things on the go and a mess being made.”
An internal window creates a visual connection between the living area and the dining room, and also allows the wood-burning fireplace to easily heat the whole space.
They replaced the dated carpeting on the main floor with engineered hardwood and left the unfinished stone flooring in the kitchen in place. The kitchen also got new hardware and lighting.
