🏠
Take in-person tours of homes featured in Dwell. Sign up for
Open House
!
🏠
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Find a Pro
Subscribe
Sign In
m
Collection by
Marcia Rowley
Favorites
View
6
Photos
Welcome to Oyster Shores - a contemporary style barn house with iconic barn exteriors.
To scale down the barn’s cathedral-like proportions, David Nossiter Architects Birch constructed partitions and screens from birch plywood, which was also used to construct the kitchen.
The faucet is by VOLA.
In the primary suite, white oak meets an accent wall of terracotta tile from Equipe Ceramics. The accent wall gives "a hint of what you can expect inside
A red Risom lounge chair adds unexpected color against the leather sofa, chair, and ottoman from BlueDot.
Share