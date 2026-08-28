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Collection by Marcia Rowley

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Welcome to Oyster Shores - a contemporary style barn house with iconic barn exteriors.
Welcome to Oyster Shores - a contemporary style barn house with iconic barn exteriors.
To scale down the barn’s cathedral-like proportions, David Nossiter Architects Birch constructed partitions and screens from birch plywood, which was also used to construct the kitchen.
To scale down the barn’s cathedral-like proportions, David Nossiter Architects Birch constructed partitions and screens from birch plywood, which was also used to construct the kitchen.
The faucet is by VOLA.
The faucet is by VOLA.
In the primary suite, white oak meets an accent wall of terracotta tile from Equipe Ceramics. The accent wall gives "a hint of what you can expect inside
In the primary suite, white oak meets an accent wall of terracotta tile from Equipe Ceramics. The accent wall gives "a hint of what you can expect inside
A red Risom lounge chair adds unexpected color against the leather sofa, chair, and ottoman from BlueDot.
A red Risom lounge chair adds unexpected color against the leather sofa, chair, and ottoman from BlueDot.