Madison points out that the pod concept would make it easy to add an extension if necessary. “We see it as a house that can grow with us—and that we can pay for as we go along.”
The 800-square-foot cabins in Pioneertown, California, near Joshua Tree, designed by Duane Smith of Palm Springs-based Hundred Mile House are sided with vertical tongue-and-groove pine.
Whether it’s cross-country skiing in the winter or trail running in the summer, the 330-foot home’s minimalist design encourages Catherine to be outside in the surrounding landscape throughout the year.