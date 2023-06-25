SubscribeSign In
An energy-efficient TPO membrane covers the living room’s zigzag roof.
A clear railing creates uninhibited views of the surroundings.
The design team specified durable, easy-to-maintain, nontoxic, recyclable, natural, and regenerative materials. The kitchen island is engineered quartz and the cabinets are from a local cabinetmaker.
The living room once had low ceilings, but moving the insulation to the roof plane allowed for dramatic plays of volume and light.
Custom white oak cabinets compose the kitchen. They’re topped with Calacatta Bella Honed Marble. Fiber Stools by Muuto are tucked under the counter.
Kitchen detail
The kitchen is bathed with natural light thanks to a skylight above, and the kitchen island rests on blocks of coarse, pitted travertine.
By removing walls, inserting new windows, and utilizing a lighter color palette, Mowery Marsh Architects give this historic home a modern, new look.
A look back towards the stairwell and entry. The wood ceiling adds warmth to the black and white scheme.
