The home's white stucco exterior is actually a thin layer of stucco spread over a modern EIFS (Exterior Insulation and Finishing System) from Dryvit.
OBY prefab ADU exploded diagram
The 750-square-foot accessory dwelling unit (ADU) that Bo Sundius and Hisako Ichiki of BunchADU designed in Los Angeles’s Atwater Village is filled with bright colors that help to designate the spaces within the small backyard home.
A dilapidated garage in Los Angeles becomes a whimsical backyard dwelling.
“The parapet makes the building look quite a bit bigger than it is and it creates an idea of mystery – or discovery” says Ben.
Interiors feature white oak composite flooring. The skylight well above “really transforms the space into something magical,” Chris observes