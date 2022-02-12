A vintage MG parked out front during the photoshoot is a nod to Corey's father's old convertible, a car that had wood floors. The home's exposed framing is a textural reminder of that retro vehicle's design detail.
The panels were fabricated using sand quarried from the site, which was mixed with a small amount of cement and dried in layers, each showing a slightly different hue.
Limestone flooring and wainscotting underscore the rammed-earth walls.
The home embraces indoor/outdoor living with floor-to-ceiling glass sliders and the same flooring continuing from indoors to out. The deck doesn’t have grout to allow for proper drainage.
“The original house was more about viewing nature from afar,” says architect Alice Fung of the 1954 structure, which is perched at the highest point on the site. “The new buildings are very connected to the land and allow people to go outdoors at every level.”
The pool house takes many different attitudes toward the landscape, with one end nestled in the treetops and the other cantilevering over the pool. “We think of it as a boathouse, a tree house, and a cave,” says Fung.
The roughly 1.5-acre property is dotted with giant, old-growth oak trees. “When people come here, they’re astounded,” says Mary. “It’s very peaceful—it feels like an oasis of calm and tranquility in the middle of L.A.”
The ceramics studio’s enclosure consists of a roof elevated off the original rafters, and glazing applied directly to shelves that are suspended between the original columns.
The ceramics studio was built on the posts and beams of an abandoned pergola from the old estate. Its new enclosure consists of a roof elevated off of the original rafters, and glazing applied directly to shelves that are suspended between the original columns.
In the living room of the main house, a sofa by Patricia Urquiola surrounds a Nathan Young coffee table, capped with a floor lamp by Achille Castiglione.
Fung and Blatt worked slowly on the project over five years. But it was a rhythm Mary and Carlton appreciated, as it allowed for the design to emerge in close dialogue with the site.
The walnut master bed frame is custom by Matt Eastvold. The sconces are by Brendan Ravenhill.
NOTE designed the wood blue-gray wall covering in this bedroom. A chrome Bestlite BL6 wall lamp by Gubi hangs near custom-made curtains, created using fabric by Astrid.
The calming grey colour scheme continues in the guest bedroom. Cushions by Eleanor Pritchard.
The bedroom is predominately oak with a custom-designed bed and nightstand. The lighting in this room is also by Sangaré.