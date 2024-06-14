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Collection by
Caroline Schrank
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Photos
Lauren designed a wood storage shelf for the exterior of the cabin, which fits in the open space beneath the bed inside.
Madison points out that the pod concept would make it easy to add an extension if necessary. “We see it as a house that can grow with us—and that we can pay for as we go along.”
Given that the cabin is just over 100 square feet, a building permit is usually unnecessary.
The $85K off-grid tiny home on wheels Gonçalo Marrote designed in Mafra, Portugal, looks to views of rolling hills and wide-open sky.
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