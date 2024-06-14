Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
c
Collection by Caroline Schrank

Favorites

View 9 Photos
Lauren designed a wood storage shelf for the exterior of the cabin, which fits in the open space beneath the bed inside.
Lauren designed a wood storage shelf for the exterior of the cabin, which fits in the open space beneath the bed inside.
Madison points out that the pod concept would make it easy to add an extension if necessary. “We see it as a house that can grow with us—and that we can pay for as we go along.”
Madison points out that the pod concept would make it easy to add an extension if necessary. “We see it as a house that can grow with us—and that we can pay for as we go along.”
Given that the cabin is just over 100 square feet, a building permit is usually unnecessary.
Given that the cabin is just over 100 square feet, a building permit is usually unnecessary.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The $85K off-grid tiny home on wheels Gonçalo Marrote designed in Mafra, Portugal, looks to views of rolling hills and wide-open sky. </span>
The $85K off-grid tiny home on wheels Gonçalo Marrote designed in Mafra, Portugal, looks to views of rolling hills and wide-open sky.