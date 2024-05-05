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Blue Sky Building Systems worked with CB Architecture and Marchese Construction to create a steel-framed home for a family of four in Orinda, California.
Blue Sky Building Systems worked with CB Architecture and Marchese Construction to create a steel-framed home for a family of four in Orinda, California.
The old wood-burning fireplace in the living room (age unknown) was purchased from another nearby property.
The old wood-burning fireplace in the living room (age unknown) was purchased from another nearby property.
The oxidized red color <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">(Bull's Blood #E444 by CIN), is a theme that </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">runs throughout the house, from the façade of the annex to the red concrete floors on the ground floor and the same color used to paint the wooden beams in the gabled roof on the second floor.</span>
The oxidized red color <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">(Bull's Blood #E444 runs throughout the house, from the façade of the annex to the red concrete floors on the ground floor and the same color used to paint the wooden beams in the gabled roof on the second floor.
The kitchen window seat, or 'romance seat' as Francisco calls it, is a typical feature of houses in this part of Portugal.
The kitchen window seat, or 'romance seat' as Francisco calls it, is a typical feature of houses in this part of Portugal.
Designed by architect Claude Oakland, this 1969 home is one of just a handful of the Gallery Eichlers—which are also known as the "Super-Eichlers." It's located in Walnut Creek’s Northgate enclave, which is the last tract of Eichler homes to be built in the East Bay. These models are coveted for their generous and well-designed floor plans—and 252 Clyde Drive is no different.
Designed by architect Claude Oakland, this 1969 home is one of just a handful of the Gallery Eichlers—which are also known as the "Super-Eichlers." It's located in Walnut Creek’s Northgate enclave, which is the last tract of Eichler homes to be built in the East Bay. These models are coveted for their generous and well-designed floor plans—and 252 Clyde Drive is no different.
Architect Sarah Bullock McIntyre worked with the homeowner – whom she first befriended in college – to reimagine this pier and beam cottage in Rosedale. The 2,238-square-foot property boasts a thoughtful, light-filled layout with minimalist “hygge” detailing, a low-sloped gable roof, and a perched front porch. Altogether, the residence serves as a testament to the benefits of homeowners and architects working in unison to realize a shared vision.
Architect Sarah Bullock McIntyre worked with the homeowner – whom she first befriended in college – to reimagine this pier and beam cottage in Rosedale. The 2,238-square-foot property boasts a thoughtful, light-filled layout with minimalist “hygge” detailing, a low-sloped gable roof, and a perched front porch. Altogether, the residence serves as a testament to the benefits of homeowners and architects working in unison to realize a shared vision.
The glass walls of the mezzanine let sunlight flood the upper-level private spaces, including the bedroom and the bath.
The glass walls of the mezzanine let sunlight flood the upper-level private spaces, including the bedroom and the bath.
The company's unique steel structures can be applied in nearly any environment.
The company's unique steel structures can be applied in nearly any environment.
It was important to the family that they could easily spend time outside with their kids and friends in the large backyard. Though the house is energy efficient, its design still allows large windows to underscore this indoor-outdoor connection.
It was important to the family that they could easily spend time outside with their kids and friends in the large backyard. Though the house is energy efficient, its design still allows large windows to underscore this indoor-outdoor connection.
MASS Design Group cofounder Alan Ricks upgrades his “not structurally sound” bungalow with innovative materials and enough solar panels to produce more energy than it consumes.
MASS Design Group cofounder Alan Ricks upgrades his “not structurally sound” bungalow with innovative materials and enough solar panels to produce more energy than it consumes.
An artist by trade, and gardener by passion, Allison Paschke commissioned Providence-based architecture firm 3SIXØ to build a modest cottage that would allow her to reconnect with nature. She landscaped the home’s lush gardens herself.
An artist by trade, and gardener by passion, Allison Paschke commissioned Providence-based architecture firm 3SIXØ to build a modest cottage that would allow her to reconnect with nature. She landscaped the home’s lush gardens herself.
Designed by John Howe, the 7,000-square-foot New Canaan residence comes with custom built-ins and stained glass skylights.
Designed by John Howe, the 7,000-square-foot New Canaan residence comes with custom built-ins and stained glass skylights.
Steph and Margaret passed on buying new furniture for the home, save for one coffee table. Consulted by their friend and interior designer Mark Ashby, that decision allowed them to spend slightly more on high-end finishes like soapstone counters, brass cabinet pulls, faucets, and tile. Overall they spent $103K on finishes, which includes drywall and painting.
Steph and Margaret passed on buying new furniture for the home, save for one coffee table. Consulted by their friend and interior designer Mark Ashby, that decision allowed them to spend slightly more on high-end finishes like soapstone counters, brass cabinet pulls, faucets, and tile. Overall they spent $103K on finishes, which includes drywall and painting.
One of the couple’s favorite new details is the built-in, L-shaped bookcase in the den.
One of the couple’s favorite new details is the built-in, L-shaped bookcase in the den.
Joel designed and built the wall-mounted vanity base to fit the rounded shape of the marble sink surround, which the couple found years ago on their first visit to Hudson. The apron is fashioned from a reeded oak tambour panel. The wallpaper is Kelly Wearstler for Lee Jofa, joined by a Lulu and Georgia mirror and Eny Lee Parker sconce.
Joel designed and built the wall-mounted vanity base to fit the rounded shape of the marble sink surround, which the couple found years ago on their first visit to Hudson. The apron is fashioned from a reeded oak tambour panel. The wallpaper is Kelly Wearstler for Lee Jofa, joined by a Lulu and Georgia mirror and Eny Lee Parker sconce.
A curved stone walkway winds across the home's lush green lawn to the main entrance.
A curved stone walkway winds across the home's lush green lawn to the main entrance.

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