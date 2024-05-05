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The oxidized red color <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif;">(Bull's Blood #E444 runs throughout the house, from the façade of the annex to the red concrete floors on the ground floor and the same color used to paint the wooden beams in the gabled roof on the second floor.
Designed by architect Claude Oakland, this 1969 home is one of just a handful of the Gallery Eichlers—which are also known as the "Super-Eichlers." It's located in Walnut Creek’s Northgate enclave, which is the last tract of Eichler homes to be built in the East Bay. These models are coveted for their generous and well-designed floor plans—and 252 Clyde Drive is no different.
Architect Sarah Bullock McIntyre worked with the homeowner – whom she first befriended in college – to reimagine this pier and beam cottage in Rosedale. The 2,238-square-foot property boasts a thoughtful, light-filled layout with minimalist “hygge” detailing, a low-sloped gable roof, and a perched front porch. Altogether, the residence serves as a testament to the benefits of homeowners and architects working in unison to realize a shared vision.
Steph and Margaret passed on buying new furniture for the home, save for one coffee table. Consulted by their friend and interior designer Mark Ashby, that decision allowed them to spend slightly more on high-end finishes like soapstone counters, brass cabinet pulls, faucets, and tile. Overall they spent $103K on finishes, which includes drywall and painting.
Joel designed and built the wall-mounted vanity base to fit the rounded shape of the marble sink surround, which the couple found years ago on their first visit to Hudson. The apron is fashioned from a reeded oak tambour panel. The wallpaper is Kelly Wearstler for Lee Jofa, joined by a Lulu and Georgia mirror and Eny Lee Parker sconce.
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