“Try to group uses and find solutions that solve multiple problems,” Borowski counsels. As an example, Pozner cites the idea of having the loft stairs double as clothing drawers. Though he eschewed a handrail, preferring a cleaner look, Pozner says that the slipperiness of the stairs “remains a work in progress. We had grooves, but they hurt my feet.” The pair are now looking into heavy-duty felt treads.
Art by Zoe Pawlak sits on the mantle with an Eames Bird from Herman Miller.
A coat of white paint lightens up the scheme, as do the polished travertine floor tiles.
Cuddington had the drywall removed to reveal the house’s original structural framework, which in turn screens the living areas while also allowing visual connection with the front door. "Having the ability to just swap out [the drywall] and open it up gave the home a sense of arrival and a preface to the type of materials that were being used in the project," says Cuddington.
After: Painted wallpaper, custom cabinetry and modern furniture accompany the open-plan kitchen, which makes far better use of the large floor space.
Inspired by a David Hockney painting, Grant Straghan colors his London home in soothing tones of seafoam and rose.
The design team specified durable, easy-to-maintain, nontoxic, recyclable, natural, and regenerative materials. The kitchen island is engineered quartz and the cabinets are from a local cabinetmaker.
The upper cabinets were removed and replaced with a wall of blue-green handmade tile, with a glaze that reflects the sunlight.
Just because your kitchen is on the smaller side doesn’t mean you can’t make it as efficient and effective as possible.
Blending in with the fiberboard walls, the medium density fiberboard doors in this kitchen hide a pull-out storage system that serves are a kitchen pantry.
The landscaped patio provides separation from a public walkway along the rear of the home. "We could have had bigger rooms, but we wanted more outdoor space.” says Anton.
Not every client-designer relationship would have thrived under such extreme circumstances, but Dovey credits Sarah and Ben’s attitude for the project’s success. “They were observant and thoughtful, and really took the time to ask all the right questions,” says Dovey. “In the end, it went so well just because of the great relationships.”
Upstairs, three small bedrooms share a bathroom.
Simple oak furnishings from Habitat blend with the birch millwork and bamboo floor. The cabinetry, benches, and doors were built by Olivier, who studied design before becoming a filmmaker.
The entry hall is another snapshot of design experimentation with wood built-ins, open cubbies, and simple brass hooks.
The new staircase to the bunk room also has a privacy screen made of a bookcase with storage.
