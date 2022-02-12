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Collection by Court Tan

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The home went through an 18-month renovation period.
The home went through an 18-month renovation period.
In his renovation of Kate Brien Kitz and David Kitz’s Los Angeles home, architect Andrew Hall reinterpreted the original gable roof and siding. Landscape designers Mary Lange and Molly Funk transformed the yard with drought-tolerant plants. The walkway decking is from Kebony kebony, the Seaspray paint from Benjamin Moore, and the front door hardware from Emtek.
In his renovation of Kate Brien Kitz and David Kitz’s Los Angeles home, architect Andrew Hall reinterpreted the original gable roof and siding. Landscape designers Mary Lange and Molly Funk transformed the yard with drought-tolerant plants. The walkway decking is from Kebony kebony, the Seaspray paint from Benjamin Moore, and the front door hardware from Emtek.
Perched high above Oakland, this expanded midcentury soaks up jaw-dropping views—even from the bathroom.
Perched high above Oakland, this expanded midcentury soaks up jaw-dropping views—even from the bathroom.
Storage had to be dialed in within the narrow footprint of the brownstone. The black core holds the pantry, while on the right, a bank of custom cabinetry hosts the command station, mop closet, and a concealed bar.-
Storage had to be dialed in within the narrow footprint of the brownstone. The black core holds the pantry, while on the right, a bank of custom cabinetry hosts the command station, mop closet, and a concealed bar.-
Casa Cantellano homeowner loves plants, and the program was centered around her hobby, providing ample outdoor space.
Casa Cantellano homeowner loves plants, and the program was centered around her hobby, providing ample outdoor space.
Sugarhouse reworked the living room storage and reoriented the room to better occupy the available space. An Ellison Studio sofa, recovered in Dedar Patchwork Fabric, fits the whole family for movie nights. The coffee table is from Etsy and the rug is Nordic Knots. The overhead light is a vintage Poul Henningsen via 1st Dibs.
Sugarhouse reworked the living room storage and reoriented the room to better occupy the available space. An Ellison Studio sofa, recovered in Dedar Patchwork Fabric, fits the whole family for movie nights. The coffee table is from Etsy and the rug is Nordic Knots. The overhead light is a vintage Poul Henningsen via 1st Dibs.
In addition to the pellet stove, the floors are radiantly heated.
In addition to the pellet stove, the floors are radiantly heated.
The 1963 residence has traditional lanterns, shoji screens, and tranquil outdoor areas with a 60-year-old cherry tree.
The 1963 residence has traditional lanterns, shoji screens, and tranquil outdoor areas with a 60-year-old cherry tree.
There’s even a sense of play in the entryway: Bocci lights are installed in the layout of the Orion constellation.
There’s even a sense of play in the entryway: Bocci lights are installed in the layout of the Orion constellation.
In the living room, a leather sling chair from <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Mobili Vintage</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> sits beside a Moroccan rug and Kantara poufs. The original joists were restored and exposed to give this room more character. </span>
Mobili Vintage
Floor plan of Philadelphia Town House by Trade Architects and General Assembly
Floor plan of Philadelphia Town House by Trade Architects and General Assembly

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