SubscribeSign In
b
Collection by Billye Summers

Favorites

View 31 Photos
"I often choose finishes that allow the natural texture to show through, and finishes that emphasize the cathedrals and burls of the graining,
"I often choose finishes that allow the natural texture to show through, and finishes that emphasize the cathedrals and burls of the graining,
In years gone by, the street was lined with Milkwood trees, some of which still remain. The angled bay window was specifically designed to frame two ancient Milkwoods, which were sadly removed by neighbours despite many objections. It does, however, remain a cosy, sun-filled nook with 180-degree views.
In years gone by, the street was lined with Milkwood trees, some of which still remain. The angled bay window was specifically designed to frame two ancient Milkwoods, which were sadly removed by neighbours despite many objections. It does, however, remain a cosy, sun-filled nook with 180-degree views.
The 500-square-foot dwelling includes a first-floor living room, kitchen and bathroom, along with a lofted bedroom.
The 500-square-foot dwelling includes a first-floor living room, kitchen and bathroom, along with a lofted bedroom.
The homeowners' existing furnishings meld tradition with contemporary elements, echoing the architectural expression of the new structure.
The homeowners' existing furnishings meld tradition with contemporary elements, echoing the architectural expression of the new structure.
The living room sofa is from Article and the coffee table is from Burke Decor. The rug is vintage, and the fur chair was found at Urban Outfitters.
The living room sofa is from Article and the coffee table is from Burke Decor. The rug is vintage, and the fur chair was found at Urban Outfitters.
The architect dressed the living room with a soft palette of cream and blush tones. The parquet flooring offers subtle pattern and more texture for the space.
The architect dressed the living room with a soft palette of cream and blush tones. The parquet flooring offers subtle pattern and more texture for the space.
The bedroom displays more existing wood ceiling beams and a storage loft above the bathroom.
The bedroom displays more existing wood ceiling beams and a storage loft above the bathroom.
That’s how Milla Novo and her husband, Nigel Nowotarski, came to live in the top of what was once a chapel. As you step into their apartment, large arched windows hint at its ecclesiastical past, but the couple’s eye-catching textiles and artworks—set against pristine white walls—make the biggest impression.
That’s how Milla Novo and her husband, Nigel Nowotarski, came to live in the top of what was once a chapel. As you step into their apartment, large arched windows hint at its ecclesiastical past, but the couple’s eye-catching textiles and artworks—set against pristine white walls—make the biggest impression.
Beside a simple but spacious kitchen, the living area is meant to be warm and casual.
Beside a simple but spacious kitchen, the living area is meant to be warm and casual.
The great room acts as a kind of fulcrum for the L-shaped house: the vaulted apex of its roof and ceiling, and a combined living-dining-kitchen space for the clients and their children to gather.
The great room acts as a kind of fulcrum for the L-shaped house: the vaulted apex of its roof and ceiling, and a combined living-dining-kitchen space for the clients and their children to gather.
The three arms of the Apfel House stretch out to catch the best views of Ranco Lake and the Andes Mountains.
The three arms of the Apfel House stretch out to catch the best views of Ranco Lake and the Andes Mountains.
"It looks like an ordinary home, but there are decisions here that are out of the ordinary,
"It looks like an ordinary home, but there are decisions here that are out of the ordinary,
Rossi did not carry the dividing wall between the bedroom and living room all the way up to the ceiling, so as not to break up the treatment up there, instead designing the wall as a custom storage and display unit.
Rossi did not carry the dividing wall between the bedroom and living room all the way up to the ceiling, so as not to break up the treatment up there, instead designing the wall as a custom storage and display unit.

11 more saves