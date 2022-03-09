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Collection by Jacqueline Jones

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Zia terrazzo tile in Mesquite provides some color on the floor, while surrounding windows and a skylight make the space bright. Bosch appliances were selected for the kitchen, too.
Zia terrazzo tile in Mesquite provides some color on the floor, while surrounding windows and a skylight make the space bright. Bosch appliances were selected for the kitchen, too.
Alexandra has filled the shelves with “a collection of both new and found things,” says the homeowner. “I have always collected ceramics from my travels and local artists, so I love having a way to put these on display to remind me of good memories.” The collection here includes Uzumati Ceramic Bodie Mugs from Saffron &amp; Poe, a Virginia Sin bowl, a Bloomist vase, and Janet Kojima ceramics.
Alexandra has filled the shelves with “a collection of both new and found things,” says the homeowner. “I have always collected ceramics from my travels and local artists, so I love having a way to put these on display to remind me of good memories.” The collection here includes Uzumati Ceramic Bodie Mugs from Saffron &amp; Poe, a Virginia Sin bowl, a Bloomist vase, and Janet Kojima ceramics.
Bamboo bathroom caddies from Muji complement a leather-bound mirror by Jacques Adnet for Gubi. In keeping with the home’s old-new dynamic, a 1920s vintage Kohler sink is furnished with a brushed gold faucet from Kohler’s Purist Collection. “The process of remodeling reflected a discovery, a real blending,” says Jennifer.
Bamboo bathroom caddies from Muji complement a leather-bound mirror by Jacques Adnet for Gubi. In keeping with the home’s old-new dynamic, a 1920s vintage Kohler sink is furnished with a brushed gold faucet from Kohler’s Purist Collection. “The process of remodeling reflected a discovery, a real blending,” says Jennifer.