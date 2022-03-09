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Alexandra has filled the shelves with “a collection of both new and found things,” says the homeowner. “I have always collected ceramics from my travels and local artists, so I love having a way to put these on display to remind me of good memories.” The collection here includes Uzumati Ceramic Bodie Mugs from Saffron & Poe, a Virginia Sin bowl, a Bloomist vase, and Janet Kojima ceramics.
Bamboo bathroom caddies from Muji complement a leather-bound mirror by Jacques Adnet for Gubi. In keeping with the home’s old-new dynamic, a 1920s vintage Kohler sink is furnished with a brushed gold faucet from Kohler’s Purist Collection. “The process of remodeling reflected a discovery, a real blending,” says Jennifer.