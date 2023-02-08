SubscribeSign In
The modest two-story studio building occupies the southeastern corner of the property. Downstairs it houses Caryn’s studio, where she shares her enthusiasm for the Alexander Technique with her clients. Upstairs is where Greg and his small team dream up future architectural visions. The building is made of a lightweight steel framework entirely clad in what is traditionally a roofing material: an asphalt-colored shingle, made of only two millimeter-thick recycled rubber sheets, finished with a silicate coating (with a 20-year lifespan). The circular pavers are not actual pavers, but the residue from the pouring of the coffered slabs for House Katz. Instead of letting it go to waste, Greg asked the builders to pour the small amount of concrete left over from each newly mixed batch into a circular container. Once set, these circular shapes were popped out and stored to ultimately become a playful walkway between Caryn and Greg’s studios.
Studio Okami tore down the walls of this five-bedroom apartment and stripped all the layers of finishing from the walls and ceilings revealing the beautifully textured concrete.
His OPod Tube House is an experimental, low-cost, micro-living housing unit constructed as a temporary living space for young people, and made from a 2.5-meter-diameter concrete water pipe.
The new palette utilizes white oak wood floors and tabletops, white plastic laminate, aluminum, Scalamandre fabric leftover from the couple’s home remodel, and surprisingly, Carrara marble.
The two new cabins, also by Jensen & Skodvin Architects, are built on a steep hillside. They are held aloft by narrow steel rods and clad in a lumber stained to blend into the natural surroundings.
While it was tempting to embed the cabin into the hillside, Balance Associates sought a smarter solution. By elevating the project on two concrete walls, the clients could avoid a costly foundation, improve their view of the landscape, and stay above the thick winter snowfall.
This 530-square-foot prefab in East Sussex, England, was designed by Michael Kendrick Architects for a family who wanted to build a woodland retreat/rental on their property. Immersing the lodge into the forest reflects the family’s intent to, as the architects explain, “enhance the ecological biodiversity of the area, protect wildlife, and enable guests … to understand and appreciate the fauna, flora, and unique history and nature of the area, while supporting and promoting the local economy.”
Madison points out that the pod concept would make it easy to add an extension if necessary. “We see it as a house that can grow with us—and that we can pay for as we go along.”
This rentable cabin is located on a wooded 14-acre property a stone’s throw from Woodstock and a two-hour drive from the Big Apple. Built from wood locally sourced in the Catskills, the sprawling 743-square-foot treehouse has a unique geometric form with big windows, skylights, and decking that creates a seamless transition to the great outdoors.
A supposedly impossible site was the perfect plot for Hale (pictured) and Edmonds, who were searching for some sort of break that would afford them the chance to build their own home. Stilting the house over the steep hill gives them direct access to nature while still being located just a ten-minute drive from downtown Seattle.
