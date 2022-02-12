On the ground level, geothermal heating for the concrete radiant floor is supplemented by warmth from a Hoxter fireplace.
In the bathroom, white subway tile was inspired by a 1905 ceramic shelf Elena found at a nearby antique shop and put in the shower as well as a desire to keep the overall design simple, says Cobb.
At 23 years old, self-taught designer Mariah Hoffman set out to craft her own 156-square-foot sanctuary.
Lattices increase the flow of light and impart a beach-house vibe to the interiors.
Jorge, Elvira Correa and their children gather around the kitchen island in their new home.
Inspired by a vintage camping thermos, Kele and Christina selected deep blue, hunter green, and burnt orange as the palette for the interior of the camper. The bright colors are offset by white walls and the birch plywood furniture and cabinetry.
Kele Dobrinski and Christina Valencia, of Sacramento, California-based Colossus Mfg., revamped a 2008 Starstream Starcraft camper that allows their family of five to comfortably explore nature in different landscapes for weeks at a time.
Covered in slate squares from Cambridge Tile, the master bathroom includes a double shower with rain heads by M&Z Rubinetterie. A skylight lets in natural light while maintaining the residents’ privacy.
Floor Plan of Boathouse on Stony Lake by Gregory Neudorf
The main living-dining area look on the lake side, above the boat dock and railings, with room for a small outdoor deck. The sliding glass doors also help naturally ventilate the space.
There, a kitchen and dining area bleed into indoor and outdoor living spaces that have unobstructed views of the city skyline.
On Bainbridge Island, Jim and Hannah Cutler created a cabin for reading and working. Sited just steps from the main house, it’s a welcoming retreat that the father and daughter share.
The workstation and the cabinets are by Korben Mathis Woodworking; the desk lamp is from TaoTronics.