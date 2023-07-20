Another water-saving project in Menlo Park includes a rock bed with succulents.
Concrete pavers line the new hardscape, which steps up to a deck built of ipe wood. Ipe wood has also been used for the built-in benches and fencing.
"The homeowners hoped to transform their lot into a unified, beautiful, indoor-outdoor oasis linking their home, yard, and a new backyard shed in a designed experience where every detail would come together to compose the many smaller sub-spaces into an integrated whole," notes the design firm.
Exterior
A 7-foot-tall cedar fence is sheathed on both sides to afford maximum privacy for owner and neighbor.
