Favorites
The black matte steel ship’s ladder was designed by Mickus to have open risers and bent-plate tread that forms a honeycomb pattern and fabricated locally. “We wanted it to be a much more open object,” says Mickus, so as not to block light or views. “The design makes it almost invisible when you're looking straight through it.”
The home’s kitchen anchors the home, and is a reflection of the family’s culture. “The kitchen is the space most important to this family and where they like to gather and spend time with one another,” says Johnson. Vertical white-washed cypress wraps the wall and ceiling on either side of the kitchen, complementing the warm tone of the wood frame windows.
3 more saves