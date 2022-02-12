Take in-person tours of homes featured in Dwell. Sign up for Open House!
SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by Judy Ozone

Favorites

View 10 Photos
“There are some great houses in Birmingham,” says Poris. “This one had had been split into two homes during the Depression and there were still remnants of that—two stairs, some of the rooms were chopped up… Many houses like this would be knocked down and replaced, but the client wanted to bring it back to life."
“There are some great houses in Birmingham,” says Poris. “This one had had been split into two homes during the Depression and there were still remnants of that—two stairs, some of the rooms were chopped up… Many houses like this would be knocked down and replaced, but the client wanted to bring it back to life."
Less than 600 Royal Spartanette travel trailers were made—and this one has been rebuilt from top to bottom with a wooden interior and a rooftop solar system.
Less than 600 Royal Spartanette travel trailers were made—and this one has been rebuilt from top to bottom with a wooden interior and a rooftop solar system.
White Dome Pendant lights from Allied Maker hang above the Caesarstone quartz island. The waterfall edges provide a clean, modern look.
White Dome Pendant lights from Allied Maker hang above the Caesarstone quartz island. The waterfall edges provide a clean, modern look.
The covered deck extends the living space outside and acts as a “transition space” between the interior and the landscape. Architect William Samuels and his wife use the versatile space for everything from al fresco dining to a stage to host concerts, movie nights, and performances by local theater groups.
The covered deck extends the living space outside and acts as a “transition space” between the interior and the landscape. Architect William Samuels and his wife use the versatile space for everything from al fresco dining to a stage to host concerts, movie nights, and performances by local theater groups.
The house is hidden from the road and sits on a hilltop clearing that overlooks the rolling farmland of the Mississippi River bluffs in Western Wisconsin. From this vantage point, there is a 270-degree view, with dramatic sunsets over the distant hills.
The house is hidden from the road and sits on a hilltop clearing that overlooks the rolling farmland of the Mississippi River bluffs in Western Wisconsin. From this vantage point, there is a 270-degree view, with dramatic sunsets over the distant hills.
Floor plan of Lake Pepin Farmhouse by TEA2 Architects
Floor plan of Lake Pepin Farmhouse by TEA2 Architects