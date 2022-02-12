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“There are some great houses in Birmingham,” says Poris. “This one had had been split into two homes during the Depression and there were still remnants of that—two stairs, some of the rooms were chopped up… Many houses like this would be knocked down and replaced, but the client wanted to bring it back to life."
The covered deck extends the living space outside and acts as a “transition space” between the interior and the landscape. Architect William Samuels and his wife use the versatile space for everything from al fresco dining to a stage to host concerts, movie nights, and performances by local theater groups.