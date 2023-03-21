SubscribeSign In
Concrete walls, a plywood ceiling, and built-in wood furnishings create sleek, minimal sleeping quarters. A plywood headboard is adorned with modern black sconces.
A queen-size Murphy bed folds down from this interior wall, transforming open living space into a bedroom.
The firm relocated the master bedroom to foster privacy, and it is joined by an en-suite bathroom and private study, seen down the hallway. "Black Laminate was used as the finish for the wall paneling, and provided concealed storage behind the master bed," says the firm. "This black laminate continues around all exterior surfaces of the master en-suite, powder room, and study joinery, to form a ‘black pod’ of sorts."
A dining room that was converted to a library.
"I've always loved the way buildings look when they're under construction, and the walls of the office are basically like open framing," Davis says.
The husband is a psychoanalyst who attends to patients in São Paulo as well as in the home—hence the generous proportions of the library and office.
The designers explain, “These steel windows played an integral part in making the interior feel larger and more open by blurring the boundaries between the interior and exterior.” A grey Halcyon Lake area rug, an oak chair from MAP, and Hans Wenger Wishbone chairs make for a simple, neutral palette. The painting over the fireplace is by Kate Hendry.
Upon entering the house, one immediately sees right through to the rear garden from the main corridor.
Scott set the windows into deep recesses.
Enclosed in glass and elevated in the tree canopy, the living room is furnished with midcentury modern classics including a Case Kelston sofa from DWR and a Knoll Womb chair and ottoman. The custom red wool rug is from Driscoll Robbins.
“The fireplace extends the season,” says Ryall. “The owners probably use that porch six months out of the year.” The design team formed the fireplace’s concrete facade using rough wood boards to give it a rugged texture.
The living area features Roche Bobois furnishings and a rug made from the farm’s sheep wool. Not pictured is the central fireplace built of locally quarried stone.
Spaces are kept minimal to instill a sense of serenity. A Pilotta chair from Cassina is the only piece of furniture other than the built-in bench.
Instead of peering into the homes of neighbors, residents revel in nature.
In the living area, sofas and a chair by Piero Lissoni for Cassina join a floor lamp by Michele de Lucchi for Artemide.
The custom steelwork seen throughout the home was all done by Identity Construction, including the bar in the loft space that overlooks the living area.
Mac describes adding the fireplace’s Domingue plaster finish as a real "labor of love." "The end result was a credit to the builder and his team. It really pulled the spaces together, and there is nothing better than the natural light playing with the plaster finish," explains the architect.
