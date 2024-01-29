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Collection by
Karen Vice
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Photos
A glimpse of the living room next to the cantilevered balcony furnished with a Milo Baughman chair and a petrified wood stump table.
Hermès wallpaper is an eye-catching backdrop to a shelf and desk system designed by Reath and constructed by woodworker Joshua West Smith.
“We chose materials that would age with dignity, because they value things that deepen over time,” Bart explains of the couple and their contrasting selections of warm wood and glass.
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