From the inside, the 45 degree fins facilitate an elegant display of sunlight. “We’re facing west, but because there is a tall building across the street, we’re never going to get direct sunlight into the building,” Shively says.“The best we can do is get sun from the South, and so those fins, although they don't necessarily bounce the light into the building, they themselves glow in the afternoon as the sun comes around that way. It’s a really interesting sculptural thing to appreciate from inside the space.”
Project architects Studio Marshall Blecher and Jan Henrik Jansen Arkitekter opened up the center of the house, previously comprising a maze of fourteen small rooms, creating one large and airy kitchen and dining space with a high, chapel like ceiling. A six-meter-long concrete plinth standing at the center of the room which doubles as an island bench and dining table, had to be lowered into the house by a crane while the roof was being reconstructed.
The previous owners had created the duplex by linking two apartments with a spiral staircase. A pendant lamp by Muuto now overlooks the staircase, which has been reinvigorated with a new birch plywood surround. The material is a unifying motif: The shelves and cabinets designed by Delaunay, including those in the kitchen, are made of it.
