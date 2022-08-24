SubscribeSign In
Glass sliders running the length of the interior can close off the living space, or retract for a wide-open connection to the dining area, patio, and pool.
From the inside, the 45 degree fins facilitate an elegant display of sunlight. “We’re facing west, but because there is a tall building across the street, we’re never going to get direct sunlight into the building,” Shively says.“The best we can do is get sun from the South, and so those fins, although they don't necessarily bounce the light into the building, they themselves glow in the afternoon as the sun comes around that way. It’s a really interesting sculptural thing to appreciate from inside the space.”
Project architects Studio Marshall Blecher and Jan Henrik Jansen Arkitekter opened up the center of the house, previously comprising a maze of fourteen small rooms, creating one large and airy kitchen and dining space with a high, chapel like ceiling. A six-meter-long concrete plinth standing at the center of the room which doubles as an island bench and dining table, had to be lowered into the house by a crane while the roof was being reconstructed.
The previous owners had created the duplex by linking two apartments with a spiral staircase. A pendant lamp by Muuto now overlooks the staircase, which has been reinvigorated with a new birch plywood surround. The material is a unifying motif: The shelves and cabinets designed by Delaunay, including those in the kitchen, are made of it.
In the second apartment, the private terrace can also be accessed from the master bedroom.
Each of the apartments offer intimate indoor-outdoor living via spacious private terraces.
Inside the lofts, cross-laminated timber and polished concrete define the interior aesthetic.
Red-painted linear columns add a playful touch of color, complementing the earthier tones of the original London stock brick. Wrapped in black corrugated metal, a new section now sits on top to house the lofts.
FG75 STUDIOS
Additional storage is hidden in the custom bench, which is finished with concrete-look porcelain slabs.
A slatted screen at the entrance helps create a moment of arrival. A shoe cubby helps keep clutter out of sight.
For this Swedish kitchen, an extra-thin slab of Carrara marble was used for the countertop and backsplash so that it would recede into the space, not overwhelm it. The room is also outfitted with IKEA cabinets painted a serene powder blue—adding a vintage vibe, and a high-low sense of style.
Architect Andrew Maynard’s Melbourne home, which also doubles up as the office of his practice Austin Maynard Architects, includes a bright yellow staircase with opening slots in the front that serve as shelving and storage space.
Inspired by nautical sheds, New Zealand architect Davor Popadich designed the living and dining pavilion of his Auckland home as a double-height space with high cubbies for extra storage.
When renovating his home in Emeryville, California, architect Peter Benoit of Melander Architects custom-designed a 16-by17-by10-foot wooden box that accommodates a bedroom within, a dressing room mezzanine above and a bookcase on the outside.
An exploded box. The contents, in Melissa's words, "fit together almost like a Swiss watch."
One of the "Boxes for Living," featuring the ladder-accessible loft that doubles as a bedroom.
An apartment's bedroom space and box. "How much do people pay to try to get distressed brick in their room nowadays?" asks Melissa. "We wanted to highlight that and not break it up."
