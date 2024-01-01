Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Collection by Arrick Maurice

Favorites

view of entry
walnut shelving and flip-down desk
living room
great room
Located in the Pacific Palisades, this home had been virtually untouched for over 40 years as it remained in the hands of the original ownership. Architect Kevin Southerland renovated it with an eye for preserving its "good bones" and gently updating it with eco-friendly materials. A new layer of painted cement board now coats the exterior, lending it long-term durability and resistance to decay. "By removing a few interior walls, reconfiguring a couple of others and opening up the kitchen/living/dining areas, we were left with a wonderfully livable floor plan with a great balance of public and private space," says Southerland. A large, open, galley-style kitchen and mirrored planes of wall paneling visually expand the home's interior perspective.
Striated wood paneling and new skylights give dimension to the renovated entryway.
Dining, living, kitchen
Private deck off the 2 bedrooms
Great indoor/outdoor flow
"The rear yard, given the property's limited size, presented more of a conundrum," says Southerland. "We came up with the idea of using the roof of the garage as a roof deck to add useable area to the rear." Taking advantage of the gently sloped site, he built a series of terraced bleacher-style seating above and around the detached garage, doubling its roof as an additional terrace, and effectively bridging the backyard space into one multi-level whole.
"With the city and shops of Northwest Portland only a short drive away, this forest retreat offers the very best of both worlds and the perfect landing place to feed your senses and restore your spirit,
