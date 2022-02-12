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Brian and Melissa's two young children spend hours playing in the yard. With Melissa's mother in a house on the same property, the kids have easy access to Grandma whenever she's in town. "It's such a unique experience having multiple generations together," Brian says. "If the kids get up early, they can just run over to Melissa's mom's and spend time with her."
Light-toned ceramic tile stacked vertically and white quartz counters are a neutral counterpoint to the pops of chartreuse in the cabinetry. Lin interspersed the closed cabinetry with sections of String shelving, from a Scandinavian modular system originally designed by Nisse and Kajsa Strinning in 1949.
Though Jade had the backyard re-graded, the previous owner’s dirt bike tracks had really altered the landscape. When it rained one day, there was a bowl that remained and held water — which sparked an idea in Jade. “I come from a design practice where everything is rectangular and linear, but there was this opportunity to have a natural, seasonal pond,” she says. “It made me uncomfortable, but I still wanted to do it.”
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