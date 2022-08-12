Bend, Oregon–based couple Anna Jacobs and Damian Schmitt embarked on their first vintage Airstream renovation with their 1966 Overlander, which they affectionately named Gilda. The majority of fixtures they chose for Gilda were designed for standard homes, including the kitchen and bathroom sinks, faucets, decorative handles, kitchen accessories, and light fixtures. “We ordered most of our light fixtures from Etsy. Being custom-made, we were easily able to modify them to 12V. That way, they can run off batteries when plugged in and pull less power,” Anna says.