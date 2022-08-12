Favorites
Load-bearing drawers pull out from under the sofa, allowing the lounge to transform into a full bed that can sleep two adults. The drawers and cubbies underneath house their solar batteries, blankets, and other miscellaneous items. Above the lounge, a shelf displays the couple’s decorative items. And for movie nights, they place a projector on the shelf and hang a screen in front of the couch.
Bend, Oregon–based couple Anna Jacobs and Damian Schmitt embarked on their first vintage Airstream renovation with their 1966 Overlander, which they affectionately named Gilda. The majority of fixtures they chose for Gilda were designed for standard homes, including the kitchen and bathroom sinks, faucets, decorative handles, kitchen accessories, and light fixtures. “We ordered most of our light fixtures from Etsy. Being custom-made, we were easily able to modify them to 12V. That way, they can run off batteries when plugged in and pull less power,” Anna says.
After purchasing a decrepit 1971 Airstream Sovereign for less than $5,000, Seattle-based couple Natasha Lawyer and Brett Bashaw completed a DIY overhaul of the 200-square-foot trailer for approximately $22,000. The daybed area in the front of the Airstream transitions into a small kitchen with a bathroom, while a sleeping area with a king-size bed occupies the rear.
With no prior experience, the couple turned to online research—particularly Airforums.com—to look up answers to questions that arose during the renovation process. The 190-square-foot Airstream now boasts a stove, dining area, and cozy bedroom, which includes hidden storage.
and Gabi Fox—a husband-and-wife team of photographers— transformed a 1972 Airstream Overlander into a mobile live/work studio that lets them fulfill their life-long passions through an unconventional lifestyle. The Seattle-based couple run their photography business out of the renovated Airstream, traveling the country to shoot weddings and elopements.
"Ryan likes navy, so we decided to copy that theme throughout and bring in some warm tones to complement the honey-colored wood countertops," Armstrong says. "I always love to tie in all of the colors in a space with an area rug. I found the perfect old-world-feel traditional rug with some great navy and gold tones to tie it all together."
5 more saves