The house is clad with shou sugi ban-treated cedar siding.
The custom kitchen millwork is designed by reBuild Workshop, and fabricated by Custom Lotus, with quartzite counters. The high stools in white oak are by Space Copenhagen.
Opening up the stairwell with glass partitions allowed daylight to penetrate to the core of the highly vertical structure. The architects also removed partitions around the kitchen and relocated it to the home's east end where it faces the building's historic bay window.
White walls and light-hued furnishings match the airiness of the home's design. Douglas made the dining table from maple milled on site atop a Corbusier LC 6 base. A Heracleum pendant by Moooi hangs above it.
After staying in a tree house listed on Airbnb, Remo Kommnick and Emi Moore wanted their own getaway in the woods. "It was amazing being up in the trees,
Pictured from left to right: Ahmed Belkhodja, Lera Samovich, Filipe Magalhães, and Ana Luisa Soares in the Fala office.
A chic dressing room is also included with the master suite.