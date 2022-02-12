Vika Living officially began selling the Vika One models in September this year. "We have several million right now between letters of intent, deposits and contracts in the US alone,
In addition to expansive windows and a large skylight, the chef's kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances, a built-in breakfast area, and stone fireplace.
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The cabinets are topped with stone—Calacatta Borghini from ABC Stone—which waterfalls to the floor and sheaths the backsplash for a seamless look. "We worked alongside the fabricator to align the veins of the stone to create a fluid move," explains Coffey. Appliances include a Gaggenau range top, steam and convection oven, as well as a walk-in pantry with two drawer refrigerators and a wine fridge.
By removing the raised platform that originally had no use, the team was able to double the size of the kitchen and add in a new bathroom on the main floor. The pendants over the peninsula were sourced by the homeowner from AY Lighting, and now echo the dark tones of the white oak cabinetry, which sport walnut interiors.
"My goal was to carry on the client’s family legacy by creating a very special place that took inspiration from the landscape,” explains architect Tom Kundig.
The cabin’s small footprint minimizes interference with its natural surroundings. Three stacked stories give the family plenty of living space with living and dining on the top floor; two bedrooms on the main level; and a bunk room, garage and game room in the basement.
Strategically placed glass pocket doors slide open, connecting the house to its lush natural surroundings.
Five tiny glass cabins on Sweden’s Henriksholm Island allow travelers to unplug from the noise of their technology-driven lifestyles. The “72 Hour Cabins” are Norwegian spruce structures that offer peace and quiet with minimally furnished yet cozy interiors.