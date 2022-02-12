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The weekend retreat is a welcome respite from the hustle of Mexico City.
The weekend retreat is a welcome respite from the hustle of Mexico City.
After a fire ravaged the site in rural Portugal, architect Miguel Marcelino designed this country house on its existing stone garden terraces.
After a fire ravaged the site in rural Portugal, architect Miguel Marcelino designed this country house on its existing stone garden terraces.
The three-story home is in Upper Nichols Canyon, an area within the Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles.
The three-story home is in Upper Nichols Canyon, an area within the Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles.
The shipping containers are stacked five across and five high. The modular system enables the building to be dismantled and relocated at the end of Stow-Away’s lease.
The shipping containers are stacked five across and five high. The modular system enables the building to be dismantled and relocated at the end of Stow-Away’s lease.
Furniture Hayon has created for top design brands form part of the eclectic mix.
Furniture Hayon has created for top design brands form part of the eclectic mix.
Diagram - Precinct
Diagram - Precinct

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