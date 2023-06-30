Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
d
Collection by David McKnight

Favorites

View 8 Photos
The home is clad in corrugated iron coated with Zincalume. “We chose the cladding so we could curve the metal sheets and create barrel vaulted roofs,” says architect William Samuels. “The finish gives a natural reflection to the surface of the house, picking up on the colors of the surrounding bush and the changing daylight.”
The home is clad in corrugated iron coated with Zincalume. “We chose the cladding so we could curve the metal sheets and create barrel vaulted roofs,” says architect William Samuels. “The finish gives a natural reflection to the surface of the house, picking up on the colors of the surrounding bush and the changing daylight.”
This midcentury home near Princeton was designed by Wynant D. Vanderpool Jr. for celebrated mathematician Atle Selberg—yet, only the structure is being sold, and it must be relocated.
This midcentury home near Princeton was designed by Wynant D. Vanderpool Jr. for celebrated mathematician Atle Selberg—yet, only the structure is being sold, and it must be relocated.
Hebra Arquitectos used charred timber and local stone to craft an elemental home that blends into its rugged setting.
Hebra Arquitectos used charred timber and local stone to craft an elemental home that blends into its rugged setting.
The Acacia tree in the home's central courtyard was one of the things that first attracted the homeowners to the property. Both the husband and wife are from Johannesburg, and the latter notes that this tree is the quintessential African tree. "I wanted to see it every day when I woke up," she said. "I wanted the house to wrap around it."
The Acacia tree in the home's central courtyard was one of the things that first attracted the homeowners to the property. Both the husband and wife are from Johannesburg, and the latter notes that this tree is the quintessential African tree. "I wanted to see it every day when I woke up," she said. "I wanted the house to wrap around it."
23 Neck Path in East Hampton, New York, is currently listed for $2,495,000 by Lori Schiaffino of Compass and Esteban Gomez of @TheCreativesAgent.
23 Neck Path in East Hampton, New York, is currently listed for $2,495,000 by Lori Schiaffino of Compass and Esteban Gomez of @TheCreativesAgent.