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Collection by Marcos Concepcion

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The backsplash is covered in G120 Lemon Ice tile by Heath Ceramics.
The backsplash is covered in G120 Lemon Ice tile by Heath Ceramics.
“The bedroom is without a doubt my happy place,” Adam says.
“The bedroom is without a doubt my happy place,” Adam says.
In the spa-like primary bathroom—reconfigured so the tub sits directly beneath an existing skylight—basil cement tiles from Clé Tile complement a countertop and surround in mint verde terrazzo from Concrete Collaborative. “Green is my favorite color,” says Nicole. “It connects to nature, which I’m inspired by every day.”
In the spa-like primary bathroom—reconfigured so the tub sits directly beneath an existing skylight—basil cement tiles from Clé Tile complement a countertop and surround in mint verde terrazzo from Concrete Collaborative. “Green is my favorite color,” says Nicole. “It connects to nature, which I’m inspired by every day.”
Matte black subway tile from Home Depot surrounds the shower and Kohler tub. The ceiling is natural Douglas fir.
Matte black subway tile from Home Depot surrounds the shower and Kohler tub. The ceiling is natural Douglas fir.
Joe showing off his extensive liquor collection in a part of the living room that leads into the couple's bedroom. "It's a small bedroom, but we decided to fill it with the most grandiose king-size bed," he says of the Anthropologie frame with a wood-carved headboard they found. "You kinda have to jump to get into it, but it feels really luxurious because of that. The whole room is like one big bed."
Joe showing off his extensive liquor collection in a part of the living room that leads into the couple's bedroom. "It's a small bedroom, but we decided to fill it with the most grandiose king-size bed," he says of the Anthropologie frame with a wood-carved headboard they found. "You kinda have to jump to get into it, but it feels really luxurious because of that. The whole room is like one big bed."
Rachel and Joe relax in their backyard, with Joe swinging in one of Yellow Leaf Hammocks' Lanta Hanging Chair styles. The other two styles, the Sedona Hanging Chair hammock and the Kokomo family-size hammock, are also made by their brand. "Those structures that they're hung off of were already there," Joe explains. "It sounds cliche, but in a way, it was meant to be. It was perfect for us."
Rachel and Joe relax in their backyard, with Joe swinging in one of Yellow Leaf Hammocks' Lanta Hanging Chair styles. The other two styles, the Sedona Hanging Chair hammock and the Kokomo family-size hammock, are also made by their brand. "Those structures that they're hung off of were already there," Joe explains. "It sounds cliche, but in a way, it was meant to be. It was perfect for us."
The sliding doors that seamlessly connect the indoor and outdoor spaces is one of the couple's favorite features of the house, which allows for plenty of airflow and sunlight. Joe is photographed on one of Yellow Leaf Hammock's swiveling Hammock Thrones.
The sliding doors that seamlessly connect the indoor and outdoor spaces is one of the couple's favorite features of the house, which allows for plenty of airflow and sunlight. Joe is photographed on one of Yellow Leaf Hammock's swiveling Hammock Thrones.
Postcards from Vienna and Prague hang on the living room wall as a reminder of fond travel memories.
Postcards from Vienna and Prague hang on the living room wall as a reminder of fond travel memories.
Greenery is central to the apartment's wellness-minded design and helps to brighten up the interiors. The linens are from Ikea, the side tables are from JYSK, and the lamps are from Action.
Greenery is central to the apartment's wellness-minded design and helps to brighten up the interiors. The linens are from Ikea, the side tables are from JYSK, and the lamps are from Action.
A stripe of tomato-colored paint (mixed from two shades of red) sets the energizing mood that Malak envisioned for the bedroom, which is made up of mostly Ikea and secondhand furniture. A wall of cabinetry to the right clears up the rest of the space for unobstructed movement.
A stripe of tomato-colored paint (mixed from two shades of red) sets the energizing mood that Malak envisioned for the bedroom, which is made up of mostly Ikea and secondhand furniture. A wall of cabinetry to the right clears up the rest of the space for unobstructed movement.
Malak layered green peel-and-stick tiles on top of the existing white tiling, then installed sliding hooks attached to a command strip for more hanging storage.
Malak layered green peel-and-stick tiles on top of the existing white tiling, then installed sliding hooks attached to a command strip for more hanging storage.
The living area is full of rich texture and color, courtesy of rugs and textiles from Casa plus a couch from Bedden Briljant.
The living area is full of rich texture and color, courtesy of rugs and textiles from Casa plus a couch from Bedden Briljant.
Primary colors add a jolt of color to the soothing neutrals of the living area, rounded out by Ikea furniture and a painting that Malak made.
Primary colors add a jolt of color to the soothing neutrals of the living area, rounded out by Ikea furniture and a painting that Malak made.
The sliding doors that connect the bedroom with the living area are crucial to the flow of the space.
The sliding doors that connect the bedroom with the living area are crucial to the flow of the space.
Atticus loves to lounge on
Atticus loves to lounge on
Designer Josie Ford found her rental via an online listing on Zillow and was immediately smitten with the historic details of the 1920s building, including this fountain in the cobblestone entry courtyard.
Designer Josie Ford found her rental via an online listing on Zillow and was immediately smitten with the historic details of the 1920s building, including this fountain in the cobblestone entry courtyard.

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