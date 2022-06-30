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In the spa-like primary bathroom—reconfigured so the tub sits directly beneath an existing skylight—basil cement tiles from Clé Tile complement a countertop and surround in mint verde terrazzo from Concrete Collaborative. “Green is my favorite color,” says Nicole. “It connects to nature, which I’m inspired by every day.”
Joe showing off his extensive liquor collection in a part of the living room that leads into the couple's bedroom. "It's a small bedroom, but we decided to fill it with the most grandiose king-size bed," he says of the Anthropologie frame with a wood-carved headboard they found. "You kinda have to jump to get into it, but it feels really luxurious because of that. The whole room is like one big bed."
Rachel and Joe relax in their backyard, with Joe swinging in one of Yellow Leaf Hammocks' Lanta Hanging Chair styles. The other two styles, the Sedona Hanging Chair hammock and the Kokomo family-size hammock, are also made by their brand. "Those structures that they're hung off of were already there," Joe explains. "It sounds cliche, but in a way, it was meant to be. It was perfect for us."
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