SubscribeSign In
l
Collection by Lynne Berg

Favorites

View 4 Photos
“The contractors did an amazing job restoring the old details, removing several layers of paint that was added over time, so they could be repainted in the best way,” says Ménage.
“The contractors did an amazing job restoring the old details, removing several layers of paint that was added over time, so they could be repainted in the best way,” says Ménage.
An enlarged skylight in the upstairs hall sheds light on the rebuilt staircase.
An enlarged skylight in the upstairs hall sheds light on the rebuilt staircase.
When Andrew and Meghan purchased this Victorian brownstone in Brooklyn, NY, it had been renovated recently, with much of its historic details, like decorative molding, left in place.
When Andrew and Meghan purchased this Victorian brownstone in Brooklyn, NY, it had been renovated recently, with much of its historic details, like decorative molding, left in place.