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Collection by Michael Dry

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Large windows and a white bedspread lend an airy atmosphere to a California bedroom in the first home Geremia designed from the group up.
Large windows and a white bedspread lend an airy atmosphere to a California bedroom in the first home Geremia designed from the group up.
Since there is no running water, the architects installed a composting, vacuum toilet by JETS that filters the wastewater in special drainage ducts. The bathroom basin is by Duravit and the cabinets are custom.
Since there is no running water, the architects installed a composting, vacuum toilet by JETS that filters the wastewater in special drainage ducts. The bathroom basin is by Duravit and the cabinets are custom.
The second bedroom upstairs also offers an en-suite bathroom.
The second bedroom upstairs also offers an en-suite bathroom.
After a top-down renovation, the revamped midcentury at 4311 Noeline Avenue blends together a glass, wood, and stone facade. A gently sloping roof line defines much of the interior.
After a top-down renovation, the revamped midcentury at 4311 Noeline Avenue blends together a glass, wood, and stone facade. A gently sloping roof line defines much of the interior.
A window in the garden-level master bedroom was enlarged, increasing the amount of natural light that enters the room. The built-in closets feature IKEA PAX components with custom fronts in matte white to match the walls.
A window in the garden-level master bedroom was enlarged, increasing the amount of natural light that enters the room. The built-in closets feature IKEA PAX components with custom fronts in matte white to match the walls.
Ceppo di Gre tiles from ABC Worldwide Stone give the master bath an elegant finish.
Ceppo di Gre tiles from ABC Worldwide Stone give the master bath an elegant finish.
Dzek Marmoreal flooring and tadelakt walls (a traditional Moroccan wall surfacing technique) surround the tub in the garden-level bathroom. 
Dzek Marmoreal flooring and tadelakt walls (a traditional Moroccan wall surfacing technique) surround the tub in the garden-level bathroom. 
Against the backdrop of the mountains, the home’s upper volume appears from afar to float weightlessly in a sea of native grey rock, cacti, deep green agave, ocotillo, and yuccas that blanket the hillside.
Against the backdrop of the mountains, the home’s upper volume appears from afar to float weightlessly in a sea of native grey rock, cacti, deep green agave, ocotillo, and yuccas that blanket the hillside.
The stone and stucco volumes of the home meet, creating a sheltered “outdoor living room” underneath. The lower volume contains public space including kitchen, living, and dining rooms, while the elevated stucco volume houses the family’s private sleeping quarters and a play area for the kids.
The stone and stucco volumes of the home meet, creating a sheltered “outdoor living room” underneath. The lower volume contains public space including kitchen, living, and dining rooms, while the elevated stucco volume houses the family’s private sleeping quarters and a play area for the kids.
Trois Mec Chef Ludo Lefebvre in his kitchen.
Trois Mec Chef Ludo Lefebvre in his kitchen.
The two cabins are surrounded by 15,000 square feet of Thermowood pine decking.
The two cabins are surrounded by 15,000 square feet of Thermowood pine decking.
The designers’ compound is located on a 5-acre island off the coast of Finland.
The designers’ compound is located on a 5-acre island off the coast of Finland.
The crumbling stone walls of a 17th-century farmhouse in the remote countryside of Dumfries, Scotland, presented a unique renovation opportunity for Lily Jencks Studio and Nathanael Dorent Architecture, the teams behind this project. Rather than demolish the old walls, they inserted a crisp, modern home within them, so as to emphasize the site's history and passage of time.
The crumbling stone walls of a 17th-century farmhouse in the remote countryside of Dumfries, Scotland, presented a unique renovation opportunity for Lily Jencks Studio and Nathanael Dorent Architecture, the teams behind this project. Rather than demolish the old walls, they inserted a crisp, modern home within them, so as to emphasize the site's history and passage of time.
Completed in May 2018, the Crossfield Street House is the residence of architect Jonathan Pile, his wife Katherine, and their five-year-old son.
Completed in May 2018, the Crossfield Street House is the residence of architect Jonathan Pile, his wife Katherine, and their five-year-old son.
The reclaimed hickory facade of the Micro Cabin by BC-OA is punctured by windows that overlook National Forest Service land.
The reclaimed hickory facade of the Micro Cabin by BC-OA is punctured by windows that overlook National Forest Service land.
Two hours north of New York City, an unusual barn emerges from a hill just off a country road. Its black siding and bright-red window frames hint at the imaginative playground inside. This space, with its rope-railed catwalk and indoor tent, is just one element of the multifaceted getaway architecture and design firm BarlisWedlick Architects designed for fund manager Ian Hague.
Two hours north of New York City, an unusual barn emerges from a hill just off a country road. Its black siding and bright-red window frames hint at the imaginative playground inside. This space, with its rope-railed catwalk and indoor tent, is just one element of the multifaceted getaway architecture and design firm BarlisWedlick Architects designed for fund manager Ian Hague.
Once the awkward back staircase was removed, the designers made way for a new family room downstairs.
Once the awkward back staircase was removed, the designers made way for a new family room downstairs.
Measuring 785 square feet, this once-neglected cottage was recently brought back to life by a local couple. The duo, who own a furniture and design shop in the nearby city of Ferndale, added charming and functional detailing to the tiny home, including a cozy sitting area on the front porch.
Measuring 785 square feet, this once-neglected cottage was recently brought back to life by a local couple. The duo, who own a furniture and design shop in the nearby city of Ferndale, added charming and functional detailing to the tiny home, including a cozy sitting area on the front porch.

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