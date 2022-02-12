Over the course of 10 months, Louis Litrenta and Natalie Saunders built this Georgia O’Keefe–inspired vacation home, which is filled with items from their travels and elements inspired by the local landscape. The interiors have a simple material palette of plaster, microcement, and wood—which keeps the focus on the desert views. A small, open floor plan makes efficient use of space, and the bedrooms are located on either side of the residence to provide privacy.