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The kitchen cabinets are from Ikea.
The kitchen cabinets are from Ikea.
Small windows minimize solar gain.
Small windows minimize solar gain.
Logan and Gustavo chose materials they could leave exposed, like concrete for the floor and pine for the roof structure, as an aesthetic choice and to minimize expenses.
Logan and Gustavo chose materials they could leave exposed, like concrete for the floor and pine for the roof structure, as an aesthetic choice and to minimize expenses.
This tiny Ontario cabin features a standing-seam metal roof and pine cladding that pays homage to the property’s main cottage, originally built in the early 1900s.
This tiny Ontario cabin features a standing-seam metal roof and pine cladding that pays homage to the property’s main cottage, originally built in the early 1900s.
The patio is a favorite spot for parties and for lounging on hot days.
The patio is a favorite spot for parties and for lounging on hot days.
The existing bathroom, which is an interior space, features a skylight, along with cement tiles from Zia Tile. The tub is by Kohler.
The existing bathroom, which is an interior space, features a skylight, along with cement tiles from Zia Tile. The tub is by Kohler.
Warwas set the bump-out at an angle, to capture the tree canopy throughout the year. It's outfitted with automatic shades for privacy.
Warwas set the bump-out at an angle, to capture the tree canopy throughout the year. It's outfitted with automatic shades for privacy.
In the en-suite bathroom of a California vacation home, the walls and the shower are coated in tadelakt, reflecting the owners' inspiration from the local landscape and travels abroad.
In the en-suite bathroom of a California vacation home, the walls and the shower are coated in tadelakt, reflecting the owners' inspiration from the local landscape and travels abroad.
The master bedroom’s built-in arch stands in for a headboard, while custom storage streamlines the area.
The master bedroom’s built-in arch stands in for a headboard, while custom storage streamlines the area.
Over the course of 10 months, Louis Litrenta and Natalie Saunders built this Georgia O’Keefe–inspired vacation home, which is filled with items from their travels and elements inspired by the local landscape. The interiors have a simple material palette of plaster, microcement, and wood—which keeps the focus on the desert views. A small, open floor plan makes efficient use of space, and the bedrooms are located on either side of the residence to provide privacy.
Over the course of 10 months, Louis Litrenta and Natalie Saunders built this Georgia O’Keefe–inspired vacation home, which is filled with items from their travels and elements inspired by the local landscape. The interiors have a simple material palette of plaster, microcement, and wood—which keeps the focus on the desert views. A small, open floor plan makes efficient use of space, and the bedrooms are located on either side of the residence to provide privacy.
The open-plan living, dining, and lounge space is anchored by a Georgia O’Keefe-inspired adobe fireplace. The common area enjoys views of the pool and hot tub, and the rugged mountains beyond.
The open-plan living, dining, and lounge space is anchored by a Georgia O’Keefe-inspired adobe fireplace. The common area enjoys views of the pool and hot tub, and the rugged mountains beyond.

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