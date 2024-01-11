SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by Julie Shackelford

Favorites

View 11 Photos
Ménage balanced the historic ornament with modern interventions, like the rebuilt wood staircase and glass handrail.
Ménage balanced the historic ornament with modern interventions, like the rebuilt wood staircase and glass handrail.
A steel staircase connects the living room to the new second story while acting as a functional sculpture in the space. Cameron repurposed the timber paneling from another building site.
A steel staircase connects the living room to the new second story while acting as a functional sculpture in the space. Cameron repurposed the timber paneling from another building site.
SF Historic Renovation
SF Historic Renovation
Timber inlay in the cement screed demarcates thresholds.
Timber inlay in the cement screed demarcates thresholds.
Under the extension of the A-frame is the dining area and a large sofa for gathering. According to Pablo, the family gathers there in all weather. "Listening to the rain on the roof and in the trees is a wonderful experience," he notes.
Under the extension of the A-frame is the dining area and a large sofa for gathering. According to Pablo, the family gathers there in all weather. "Listening to the rain on the roof and in the trees is a wonderful experience," he notes.
The kitchen cabinets are made from a pressed wood-fiber product. The countertop and backsplash are Caesarstone.
The kitchen cabinets are made from a pressed wood-fiber product. The countertop and backsplash are Caesarstone.
The redesign created two arched passageways into the kitchen as part of a rebuilt dividing wall, improving circulation and doubling as built-in storage.
The redesign created two arched passageways into the kitchen as part of a rebuilt dividing wall, improving circulation and doubling as built-in storage.