A sheltered hot tub outdoors.
Outdoor Tub: A tucked-away bathtub provides a private backyard oasis. “We kind of got carried away,” resident Maury Strong recalls of the decision to place the 59-inch freestanding Keren basin outdoors. “My view was, ‘Let’s just do it all.”’ The extra effort paid off—the outdoor bath is among her grandchildren’s favorite parts of the house. Her husband, Ron Caron, also enjoys relaxing there.
The chairs and end table in the living room are of Eric’s design.
Another perspective of the home's rear exterior including an outdoor fireplace.
Accessible from two of the upstairs bedrooms, a secrete hideaway sits underneath the gabled roof above the <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">conservatory added by John Hudson Thomas in 1929.</span>
Another section of cabinetry overlooks a beveled glass bay window.
The kitchen features original cabinetry, as well as a vintage stovetop in one corner. Modern appliances and ample storage round out the space.
The conservatory connects to the dining area, an original section of the home that comes complete with built-ins and vintage light fixtures.
The conservatory that John Hudson Thomas designed in 1929 retains many of the original features, including natural gray-toned stucco walls that match the exterior of the home.
The entryway leads into the living room along one side and a library along the other. Throughout the home, original features include redwood boxed beam ceilings and board-and-batten wood paneling along the walls. Vintage light fixtures and door hardware add more detail.
Featuring floor-to-ceiling redwood paneling and arched beams, the living room offers a dramatic room in which to gather. An original interior balcony overlooks the space from the second floor.
The original hand-hammered copper hood hangs over a large central island. Renovations helped to modernize the kitchen with new cabinetry, high-end appliances, and granite countertops.
A tall, copper fireplace sits against a brick wall in the central living area.
A spacious living/dining area features concrete floors, double-height ceilings, and a fully glazed wall of windows and doors.
Rebuilt by architect Beverly David Thorne after a 1991 fire, this newly renovated post-and-beam residence takes advantage of its hilltop site.
The open-plan layout features a kitchen and dining nook just off the living room. “We debated taking out the wall that separates the kitchen from the living room and replacing it with an island,” says Christa. “But after living in the house for a year, hosting parties and cooking holiday dinners for 18 people, we realized that having the partial separation was necessary for our sanity.”
