Outdoor Tub: A tucked-away bathtub provides a private backyard oasis. “We kind of got carried away,” resident Maury Strong recalls of the decision to place the 59-inch freestanding Keren basin outdoors. “My view was, ‘Let’s just do it all.”’ The extra effort paid off—the outdoor bath is among her grandchildren’s favorite parts of the house. Her husband, Ron Caron, also enjoys relaxing there.
The open-plan layout features a kitchen and dining nook just off the living room. “We debated taking out the wall that separates the kitchen from the living room and replacing it with an island,” says Christa. “But after living in the house for a year, hosting parties and cooking holiday dinners for 18 people, we realized that having the partial separation was necessary for our sanity.”
